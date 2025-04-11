New Website to Help Albertans Navigate Auto Insurance Reforms

EDMONTON, AB, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has launched BetterAutoAlberta.ca – a new website designed to help Alberta drivers stay informed about the recently announced Care-First auto insurance system and what it means for them.

"Care-First is a promising step toward improving auto insurance in Alberta — and Better Auto Alberta is here to help bring clarity regarding the path ahead and what it means for drivers," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "This website is a resource to help Albertans better understand the reforms, stay abreast of latest news and learn what else the provincial government can do to reduce the cost of auto insurance."

Set to take effect in January 2027, the Care-First system is designed to deliver faster medical treatment and income support to drivers who are injured in collisions, while simplifying the claims process and limiting unnecessary legal costs. BetterAutoAlberta.ca will be updated regularly and offers straightforward information on how the new system will work – and why change is needed.

IBC and its members remain committed to working with the provincial government to ensure these reforms deliver the benefits Alberta drivers deserve. The details are critical and there is still much to be done.

"Reforming a province's auto insurance system is a significant undertaking, and it's critical that the government gets the details right as it writes the new system into law," added Sutherland. "IBC looks forward to working with government to help ensure the new system works as intended, while keeping Albertans up to date on the latest via this new website."

For more information on Care-First, see also the Alberta government website.

