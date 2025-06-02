New Website Details Harmful Effects of Salmon Farming Practices from Evidence-Based Research

Salmon.info draws on over 300 peer-reviewed studies and reports to detail the downside of salmon farming.

ST. ANDREWS, NB, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Atlantic Salmon Federation and the North Atlantic Salmon Fund are proud to announce the launch of salmon.info, a comprehensive evidence-based resource for media professionals, policymakers, and conservationists about the harmful effects of the salmon farming practices that produce one of the world's most consumed fish.

Visit www.salmon.info to learn more.

"The salmon farming industry claims to be one of the most sustainable proteins on the planet with minimal environmental impact," said Neville Crabbe, executive director of communications at the Atlantic Salmon Federation. "Our goal for salmon.info is to provide accurate, accessible information on things the salmon farming industry doesn't talk about so that consumers who are eating farmed salmon are informed."

For example, it takes more than one kilogram of wild caught fish to grow one kilogram of farmed Atlantic salmon, and tens of millions of farmed fish die prematurely in sea cages every year - a staggering waste of animal life and resources. There are severe consequences from sea-cage salmon farms on other species, especially wild Atlantic salmon.

Key features of salmon.info include:

Access to over 300 vetted sources that provide in-depth insights into the impacts of open-net pen salmon farming.

An AI assistant that can search the site's database and answer questions from visitors.

Intuitive, user-friendly design with plain-language summaries of all major topics.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation's mission is to conserve and restore wild Atlantic salmon and support sustainable salmon fisheries. Visit website at www.asf.ca

The North Atlantic Salmon Fund is dedicated to conservation and marine biodiversity. Visit website at www.nasf.is

