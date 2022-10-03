New WCT "Opening Doors" Program to Tackle Systemic Barriers to Women's Advancement in Digital Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Women in Communications and Technology (WCT) today launched Opening Doors, a program aimed to directly help women advocate for policy and systemic change within the Canadian digital workplace.

With partner, Women and Gender Equality (WAGE), Opening Doors will enable women to engage with decision makers from top Canadian corporations to re-examine company policies and establish best practices to increase the contributions and hiring of women in the ICT industries.

Applications are now open for the WCT Opening Doors Program (CNW Group/Canadian Women in Communications & Technology)

"With three decades of experience advocating for women, we know that change is not accidental. It's deliberate, intentional and measurable," says Joanne Stanley, Executive Director of WCT. "But rather than seeking to change women to adapt to discriminatory systems, research shows that true systemic change comes from addressing or removing the root barriers that prevent diversity, equity and inclusion for all."

Opening Doors will include oversight with WCT's DEI leadership advisory council, leadership development training, reverse mentorship between delegates and companies and recognition at the WCT 2023 Leadership Awards Gala.

"It's important that our workforce reflects the diversity of Canada's population. While trends are changing and women have access to more leadership opportunities, there is still a long way to go," says the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. "I take great strength in knowing that there are allies and advocates like Women in Communications and Technology who are challenging the roles diverse women play in the workspace, and specifically, in the ever-evolving digital economy."

Opening Doors puts an emphasis on underrepresented communities, with the goal of attracting people who identify as women between the ages 25-35, and 50% of its delegates from equity-deserving groups. The goal is to create increased equity for underrepresented groups through diverse and inclusive digital workplaces.

Applications for the first cohort can be found here and will close October 24th, 2022. For more information, contact [email protected] (French version available).

About Women in Communications and Technology

WCT is the only Canadian national non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve their highest career potential through professional development, mentorship, advocacy and research. For 30 years, WCT has worked to promote female leadership and advance diversity across a range of industries including information, communications, media and technology.

For further information: Media Contact: Hana Sabah, Digital Marketing Communications Officer, Women in Communications and Technology, [email protected]