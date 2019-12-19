New Wave Esports Investee Talon Esports Secures League of Legends Spot for the Inaugural Season of the Pacific Championship Series

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - New Wave Esports Corp. ("New Wave Esports" or the "Company") (CSE: NWES) is pleased to report that Talon Esports Corp. ("Talon"), a professional esports team operator in which the Company has a minority investment, has secured a League of Legends spot for the inaugural season of the Pacific Championship Series which begins on February 8, 2020.

The Pacific Championship Series is a merged evolution of the League of Legends Master Series (LMS) and the League of Legends Southeast Asia Tour (LST). Talon will compete along with top teams from the former LMS, as well as top esports organizations throughout the region to continue to increase the level of competition in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong while creating a more engaging experience for fans.

"Talon is proud to announce that it will be entering into League of Legends (LoL) as part of the Pacific Championship Series in 2020 with an official spot," said Sean Zhang, CEO of Talon. "This will be our first entry in LoL and we are excited to bring our championship-winning culture and mindset to the Summoner's Rift."

After an extensive due diligence process, Talon's bid has been accepted by Riot Games for the purchase of the Pacific Championship Series slot vacated by Team MAD. Talon's new roster comes stacked with high-caliber experience from The League of Legends Master Series (LMS), Challengers Korea (CK), and the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) to compete next season and are excited to bring a high level of competition to the league. Talon will also deliver innovative content focused around its new roster to the fans each week. LoL has earned its spot among the highest tier of esports through revolutionary broadcasting, fan involvement, and game-day experiences.

"Helping organizations like Talon grow and shape this industry while benefiting from its continued success is why we exist," said Dan Mitre, CEO of New Wave Esports. "We're excited as Talon is getting in on the ground floor of what we believe will be a preeminent esports league in Asia."

ABOUT TALON ESPORTS CORP.

Talon is a professional esports team operator providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles. Talon's vision is to provide the highest standards for competitive coaching, player frameworks, integrity and culture in esports.

For more information, please visit http://www.talon.gg.

ABOUT NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP.

New Wave Esports Corp. (CSE: NWES) is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

New Wave Esports has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California. Esports organizations and investors interested in connecting with New Wave Esports can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwaveesports.com .

Media interested in interviews and more information may contact New Wave Esports at press@newwaveesports.com.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW WAVE ESPORTS PORTFOLIO:

Even Matchup Gaming : Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (minority stake investment of 18%, entered into definitive agreement for full acquisition).





: Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (minority stake investment of 18%, entered into definitive agreement for full acquisition). PlayLine : Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping , and two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager (minority stake investment at a $4M valuation).





: Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion , and two-time NBA All-Star as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager (minority stake investment at a valuation). Talon Esports : Professional esports team operator in Asia providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles (minority stake investment at a $4M valuation).





: Professional esports team operator in providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles (minority stake investment at a valuation). Thunderbolt CDG : Software applications and technology development company that has provided services for 40+ startup companies (wholly-owned subsidiary).





: Software applications and technology development company that has provided services for 40+ startup companies (wholly-owned subsidiary). Tiidal Gaming: Esports organization that owns and operates Canada's premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (minority stake investment at an $8M valuation).

