New Wave Esports Hits the Market Ready to Deliver Capital and Support Services to the Esports Industry

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Esports") (CSE: NWES) is a multi-faceted business with the goal of elevating the entire industry of esports and competitive gaming. Now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), New Wave Esports provides capital and advisory support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators around the world.

OUR APPROACH:

New Wave Esports' investment strategy focuses on four key areas that power the esports ecosystem:

Teams & Organizations Events & Tournament Organizers Platforms & Networks Technologies & Tools

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS:

Tiidal Gaming owns and operates a premier esports team that competes in 12 different games including: Fortnite, PUBG, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Madden, NHL, and more.

Lazarus, which is comprised of 50+ professional players and 12 professional teams across 10 countries.

All-Women's Team is one of the world's first all-female esports teams.



All-Women's Team is one of the world's first all-female esports teams.



Lazarus Esports, Tiidal Group's competitive gaming division, earned a total of $3.45 million in winnings at the Fortnite World Cup Finals in 2019.

in winnings at the Fortnite World Cup Finals in 2019. Even Matchup Gaming is an events production company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events including Get On My Level and Let's Make Moves which are some of the most successful tournaments for Nintendo's Smash Bros.

PlayLine operates an intuitive fantasy esports betting platform that awards over $1B in prizes each year. Recent partnerships with Speedway Motorsport brought their platform to NASCAR in 2019, and an upcoming Twitch Rivals partnership will expand the platform to include esports betting.

operates an intuitive fantasy esports betting platform that awards over in prizes each year. Recent partnerships with Speedway Motorsport brought their platform to NASCAR in 2019, and an upcoming Twitch Rivals partnership will expand the platform to include esports betting. Thunderbolt CDG is a technology development company that conceptualizes tools and solutions that will power the future of how consumers experience esports.

STRONG LEADERSHIP TEAM:

Daniel Mitre, CEO & Managing Partner

Games industry expert with almost 20 years' experience working with the world's largest Publishers and Developers including EA, SEGA, THQ, DICE, BioWare, and Maxis.

Led worldwide campaigns for AAA franchises including Battlefield, The Sims, FIFA, and Madden.

Advisor to Tiidal Gaming and The Gaming Society, Co-Founded Thunderbolt CDG.

Trumbull Fisher, President & Managing Partner

15 years of capital markets experience working with National Bank of Canada , M Partners, Casimir, and more.

, M Partners, Casimir, and more. Co-Founded FDB Capital real estate development.

Member of Think Technologies Board of Directors.

Advisor to Tiidal Gaming.

Tiffany Lee, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Former Controller at Mojave Jane Brands Inc. and several roles with Constellation Software Inc. and Hub International.

Clayton Fisher, Financial Advisor & Board of Directors

10 years' experience managing over $400M in assets for corporations around the world as an Investment Advisor with organizations including Canaccord and Raymond James.

in assets for corporations around the world as an Investment Advisor with organizations including Canaccord and Raymond James. Leadership role with Think Technologies.

Jarrett Hasson, Head of Asia Business Development

Experience working for a number of Canada's leading alternative asset managers in portfolio management roles.

leading alternative asset managers in portfolio management roles. Winner of the Lipper Award for top hedge fund in Canada for three-year performance.

for three-year performance. Worked for one of Canada's leading investment banks where he structured various mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and capital raising mandates.

John Dewdney, Advisor

President of a private Toronto -based corporate advisory practice.

-based corporate advisory practice. Co-Founder, Officer, and Director of several private and publicly listed small-cap companies across a variety of industries.

Peter Cunningham, Advisor

Principal Owner of Lions Edge Capital and Cunningham Venture Group.

Co-Founder of Think Technologies and Supreme Heights.

Advised G-TEC, Khiron, High Hampton, bewhere, and more.

Held positions at Raymond James and Macquarie Bank.

Neil Duffy, Advisor

Chief Commercial Officer of WorldGaming.com and Director of Tiidal Gaming.

Stan Press, Advisor

14+ years of experience in gaming and esports as a former competitor turned senior marketer, partnerships, and business development professional.

Taylor Ward, Advisor

Experienced entrepreneur in the games industry who specializes in startup financing, technology, and event design.

Joel Freudman, Advisor

Serves as President and Director of Resurgent Capital Corp., a merchant bank based in Toronto .

Jourdan Bolivar, Advisor

Financial Analyst within the development markets and financial industry.

EXPANDED CAPITAL MARKETS COVERAGE

The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged Bull Markets Media GmbH ("Bull Markets") to bolster the Company's capital markets presence through the provision of European media coverage as well as investor relations in connection with the Company's application to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further details regarding the Company's engagement of Bull Markets will be made available in the Company's Form 10 to be filed on the Company's portal at www.thecse.com.

ABOUT NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP.

New Wave Esports is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

The Company's vision is to drive, energize, and accelerate the global growth of esports and competitive gaming, including affiliated companies, organizations, and technologies with the goal of enhancing experiences for players, fans, industry professionals, and investors.

New Wave Esports plays a pivotal role in enhancing all aspects of the industry. They do this by opening the doors of opportunity for future growth in esports and competitive gaming.

New Wave Esports has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California.

For more company information and contact details, visit http://newwaveesports.com

