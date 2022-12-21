NEW WARMING CENTRE - JOURNEY CHURCH ANNOUNCES NEW WARMING CENTRE JUST IN TIME FOR THE COLD SNAP IN CALGARY

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Church, located in the Norwest of Calgary, announces its new Warming Centre in partnership with the City of Calgary and the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

Michelle sorts through warm boots (CNW Group/Journey Church) Donations are welcome! (CNW Group/Journey Church)

Journey Church is currently supporting people experiencing homelessness in the city of Calgary through physical warmth. Over 1935 people are experiencing homelessness each day in Calgary. During the coldest days of the year, Journey responds with physical support to those in need. Our drop-in Warming Centre helps those who need a break from the cold with a hot drink, home-cooked soups, and snacks to caring for their physical needs. We offer warm clothing and support to those living with the harsh reality of the streets during the coldest months of the year.

"What we are learning about the challenges of homelessness is that it is complicated. Not everyone on the streets deals with the same issues, such as substance abuse or mental health challenges. Some people have recently lost their employment, and it is tough out there." says Rob Ellis, Director. Rev. David Di Sabatino, the Lead Pastor of Journey Church, said, "We hope that we can meet real needs and show that there are still people who care about one another."

The Warming Centre is welcoming donations of:

Warm clothing, coats, boots, gloves, toques.

Homemade soups.

Volunteer support with guests.

About Journey Church: Established in 2018, Journey is a multicultural city church impacting thousands through the practical life transformative gospel message, preparing people of all ages to live healthy lives. For more info: www.myjourney.church or email [email protected].

For further information: David Di Sabatino, Journey Church, 403.801.0258, [email protected]