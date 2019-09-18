New Vision, New Mission - the New Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

The logo's three lines showcase the three players who help a young person forge a new path forward: the family, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the volunteer mentor (the "Big"). The new look and brand reflect months of research and consultation with over 3,500 volunteer mentors, young people ("Littles"), parents and guardians, mentoring leaders, and members of the general public from coast to coast. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada worked with Bain & Co. and Barkley on the research and brand transformation.

"Mentoring is an essential service, impacting childhood brain development and creating positive cognitive, education, employment, and health outcomes," said W. Matthew Chater, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. "Our modernization is meant to engage a new wave of volunteers and donors and give them an opportunity to make a true difference in this world, to change two lives: their own and the life of a young person."

The new mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to enable life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people. The call to action is for more people, more volunteers, and more donors to join the mentoring movement and create that spark. Volunteers and donations are needed to professionally support mentor-mentee matches across the country.

A new brand launch video shines a light on the power and potential of youth: https://bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/biggertogether/ . The organization is spreading this message far and wide, encouraging Canadians to step up and join the mentoring movement. We are bigger together.

The brand launch video was conceptualized by T1 and directed by the Immediate Group. It will air on Shaw media channels.

ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CANADA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada enables life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people. Since 1913, we have been matching children with adult role models in professionally supported mentoring relationships that help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Investing in young people's futures pays off, with a social return on investment of $23-to-1 through improved economic, health, and social outcomes. For more information, visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

