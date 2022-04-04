NEW VANCOUVER-BASED START-UP QUARK ENTERS CANADIAN BABY MARKET WITH SMART PRODUCTS TO HELP MAKE PARENTING EASIER

Designed in Vancouver, British Columbia – by Canadian parents, and for Canadian parents – Quark baby products were engineered to be easier to use and easier to clean. Simplifying daily tasks at every step of the parenting journey, Quark believes parenting will never be easy, but it can be easier.

"We are proud to be launching Quark and bringing functional, innovative products to Canadian families," said Garett Senez, Partner at Quark. "My wife and I celebrated the birth of our daughter, Hannah, in March 2021. From the moment we started shopping in the baby category, we were struck by how expensive and rather basic everything felt. We bought the essentials, and then after just a few uses, it became abundantly clear to us that things needed to be better. Parents deserve right-sized products that are beautiful, functional, and durable - at prices that don't break the bank. This robust gap in the market motivated us to create Quark: intelligent products, inspired by parents."

From cooking and eating to health and safety, Quark's assortment of baby essentials is designed with purpose to help make daily parenting tasks easier:

Quook™ — The smarter baby food processor. The 5-in-1 baby food maker steams and blends in minutes. Plus, it is designed with an easy-to-clean touch display, innovative automatic cleaning mode, effective sterilization setting, and an integrated bottle warmer. MSRP $199.99 CAD

Fruuti™ — The revolutionary fruit feeder. Featuring advanced rotary propulsion technology, multiple safe extrusion tip sizes, and enhanced clean capability, Fruuti™ is the best way to start baby's feeding journey. MSRP $21.99 CAD

Feedi™ — The essential 5-piece silicone dining set. Featuring an adjustable bib with a catch pocket, a three-segment plate and spill guard bowl (each equipped with a suction base), and a pair of gum-friendly utensils, Feedi™ makes the feeding ritual more pleasant for babies and parents alike. MSRP $49.99 CAD

Chiill — The must-have silicone freezer tray. Chiill is designed with seven individual prep pods and a precision-molded silicone lid to make baby food portioning and storage simpler. MSRP $19.99 CAD

Storii™ — The all-purpose food storage container. Featuring a secure-latch lid with a removable leakproof silicone seal and an integrated clip-in ice pack, Storii™ preserves meals and snacks for the whole family. Pack of 3. MSRP $19.99 CAD

Foxii™ — The adorable silicone corner guards. Foxii™ corner protectors are designed to add a dash of fun to the all-important baby-proofing safety routine. Pack of 4. MSRP $11.99 CAD

The start-up's flagship product, Quook™, is a game-changer for parents. The full-featured baby food processor steams and blends food with flexible settings and a touch display. It also features an integrated bottle warmer and is equipped with an automatic cleaning mode as well as a sterilization cycle for quick and easy cleanup, replacing up to four countertop appliances in a compact form factor.

With consumer safety being a top priority for the brand, all Quark products are made without the use of harmful materials such as BPA, BPS, PVC, latex, lead, and phthalates.

"The baby category lacks options when it comes to affordable, well-designed, functional, durable, and future-forward products," said Justin Gurinskas, VP Product at Quark. "Having a baby comes with a long list of must-have items that parents need to rely on at various stages of their journey. We designed our products with intention, to maximize value and retain utility as our kids grow. Very quickly, we will be launching a sophisticated set of proprietary, tech-enabled products within the nursing and feeding, as well as IoT categories. We can't wait to show you what's next."

Starting April 4, 2022, Quark will be available for sale in over 400 retail stores across Canada, thanks to strong partnerships with Walmart Canada, London Drugs, Loblaw Companies Limited, Indigo Books and Music, as well as dozens of specialty retail outlets. Products will also be available online at Amazon.ca and on QuarkBaby.com .

Kicking off its commercial debut with strategic retail partnerships, the Canadian start-up is slated to grow its commercial presence across Canada, and expand its product assortment in the baby category with technology-driven innovations set to launch later in 2022.

About Quark

Founded in 2021, Quark is a Vancouver-based start-up that is dedicated to making parenting easier with an assortment of intelligent baby products designed to be more functional, easier to use, and clean. Inspired by Canadian parents, for Canadian parents, Quark offers thoughtful, high-quality, and safe baby products suited for modern families. Visit www.QuarkBaby.com for more information.

