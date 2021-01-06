New UBC research partnership connects patients with virtual health communities

Free online health resources, coaching and peer-to-peer support

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Researchers with the UBC Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management (CCDPM) have teamed up with Curatio, a digital health company, to provide Canadians with virtual health support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stronger Together project harnesses Curatio's social networking health app to connect patients with expert resources, online counselling, daily health trackers and opportunities to build social connections with Canadians experiencing similar health circumstances.

"Patients are facing unique challenges accessing health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Kathleen Martin Ginis, director with the UBC Okanagan-based CCDPM. "We need to bridge these gaps and help patients build social connections that can improve their health and well-being."

In addition to contributing expert content, CCDPM researchers will assist with program evaluation for the platform's nine different public communities—which are cardiovascular health and wellbeing, disability and physical activity, stroke recovery, keeping mentally strong with multiple myeloma, respiratory health and wellbeing, prostate cancer, 4+2 diabetes reversal, plan to move your kids and parenting during COVID-19.

Curatio CEO Lynda Brown-Ganzert stresses the importance of helping patients stay healthy from their own home while also reducing the burden on an already-strained health care system.

"By providing daily virtual support to patients, we can help improve the lives of Canadians and support the important work of our dedicated health care professionals," says Brown-Ganzert. "Current participants have already seen improvements in their health literacy and outcomes by using our private and secure platform, not to mention the enjoyment of making social connections with people going through the same thing."

Individuals can register for free access at www.curatio.me/strongertogether . By joining the platform, participants will assist researchers in learning how to best offer virtual health support and contribute to Curatio's program development.

"We are thrilled to offer this new online resource that will contribute to the health of Canadians and the health care system as a whole," adds Martin Ginis.

The Stronger Together project is supported by an investment from the Digital Technology Supercluster which brings together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada's economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing and transportation.

For further information: Media Contact: Patty Wellborn, Media Relations Strategist, UBC Okanagan Campus, 250-317-0293 or [email protected]