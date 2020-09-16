New Tork Website Helps Businesses Secure The New Hygiene Standard

Tork provides hygiene resources, tools, and solutions for businesses as they begin to welcome customers and operate in a new environment

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tork, an Essity brand, is offering the tools and information businesses need to help secure the new hygiene standard. The new website, with the message "Secure the new hygiene standard," is a one-stop resource hub businesses can use as they develop a reopening plan and update hygiene procedures. Resources include a free, downloadable Back to Business Toolkit to help businesses operate under a new normal and help people feel safe. With extensive global experience in professional hygiene, Tork is supporting businesses with the knowledge and expertise needed to meet – and exceed – increased hygiene expectations. With 81% of global survey respondents in a recent survey saying they expect public restrooms will provide a safer hygiene environment now than before the COVID-19 crisis,1 hygiene procedures have never been more important.

"This period has been challenging for businesses – those businesses who remained open, as well as businesses that operated in diminished capacity, waiting for safer times. Hygiene standards and customers' hygiene expectations have increased, and hygiene practices will be scrutinized more than ever before as businesses begin to reopen their doors and welcome back employees and customers," said Don Lewis, President of Professional Hygiene at Essity. "Tork is offering guidance and insights based on decades of experience and the latest recommendations from global public health organizations to help keep facilities hygienic and support our customers as they navigate a challenging, new environment and secure the new hygiene standard."

New resources for businesses include:

A free, customizable Back to Business Toolkit loaded with signage and checklists that can be used as a part of a reopening plan;

loaded with signage and checklists that can be used as a part of a reopening plan; A white paper, infographics and educational videos that detail how hygienic solutions, such as paper towels, skincare, tissues, and napkin systems help contribute to a cleaner and safer facility; and

that detail how hygienic solutions, such as paper towels, skincare, tissues, and napkin systems help contribute to a cleaner and safer facility; and Tork product recommendations to help businesses secure the new hygiene standard.

Visitors to the site can also continue to access the Safe at Work toolkits that were created earlier this year, which contain valuable tips, guides, and product information for a variety of businesses, including Offices, Higher Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Restaurants, and others.

To download the free materials and to learn more about how Tork is supporting businesses to secure the new hygiene standard, visit www.torkusa.com/safeatwork.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We improve people's well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks down barriers for improved well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

Media Contact

Matt Longo, Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

1 2020 Survey conducted by United Minds in cooperation with CINT in April 2020. The survey covered seven markets: UK, US, China, Germany, France, Spain and Sweden. In total, 7,067 answered the survey.

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand

Related Links

http://www.torkusa.com

