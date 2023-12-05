New Testosterone Clinic Opens its Doors in Calgary, Empowering Men's Health and Vitality

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Calgary welcomes a ground-breaking addition to its healthcare landscape with the opening of Rufus Health, the first dedicated Testosterone Clinic in Alberta focused on enhancing men's health and well-being. The clinic, located at 124, 2210 2nd Street S.W. in the former Holy Cross Hospital in Mission, officially opened its doors on November 15, 2023.

Calgary, renowned for its vibrant community and commitment to health, is now home to a specialized facility designed to address the unique needs of men seeking to optimize their testosterone and overall wellness. Testosterone levels begin to decline when men reach their late 30's and early 40's, and 40% of men in Canada over the age of 45 suffer from testosterone deficiency. Lifestyle and environmental factors including stress, poor diet, a lack of physical activity and lack of sleep can negatively affect testosterone levels even further, and if left untreated may decrease life expectancy.

Key Services and Features of Rufus Health:

Personalized Plans: Rufus Health understands that every individual is unique. Our expert team of healthcare professionals' tailor treatment plans to meet the specific needs and goals of each client. Specialized Treatment: Rufus Health offers a weekly injection program which is provided in clinic or at home. Injections are a more stable and consistent release of testosterone into the bloodstream to avoid fluctuations seen in topical applications. It also enables their on-site health care team to monitor progress, assess the effectiveness, and adjust the treatment to optimize the client's health care journey. Integrated Approach: Beyond testosterone therapy, the clinic offers an accessible and easy approach to men's health, also addressing lifestyle, genetics, and environmental factors that contribute to overall well-being. Patient Centric: Rufus Health is committed to empowering patients through education, providing comprehensive information about testosterone therapy, its benefits, and potential risks, enabling informed decision-making. Experienced Medical Team: The Rufus Health team is comprised of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals with extensive experience in men's health and testosterone therapy.

Rufus Health is led by Founder, Roger Balm who was wintering in the United States and was tested with low testosterone, and described his first TRT experience as, "it felt like someone plugged me into a wall like a phone charger, and right away my mood was upbeat, I felt more alert, and my energy was better." After returning to Calgary Roger thought it would be relatively simple to resume his TRT treatment, however it ended up being far more challenging, which was the impetus to starting Rufus Health.

Medical Director, Julie Bakko, said "checking testosterone levels is as easy as having a simple blood test examining a number of key bio markers, however the results are merely numbers without a full assessment, and whether it's to relieve symptoms, improve quality of life or simply getting back to feeling good, we are excited to provide personalized, evidence-based care that enhances the vitality of our clients."

Low testosterone is rarely talked about and as a result under diagnosed. Men often brush off adverse symptoms such as low energy, fatigue, mood changes, reduced libido, decreased muscle strength, etc. as part of "growing older" or the consequences of a busy life. But according to Bakko, "no matter how "young" you are, or how hectic your life is, you shouldn't feel weak, tired, irritable, or exhausted every day."

About Rufus Health: Rufus Health is the first dedicated testosterone replacement therapy clinic of its kind in Alberta. Dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive care to enhance men's health and vitality. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on the latest medical advancements, the clinic aims to empower individuals to achieve optimal well-being.

