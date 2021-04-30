New Tax Credit Cuts Tuition in Half

REMIC Promotes CTC, Making Mortgage And Life Insurance Careers More Affordable Than Ever

NORTH YORK, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada: Thanks to the Federal Government's new "Canada Training Credit", eligible residents taking any of REMIC's courses will now receive an annual tax credit to cover 50% of their tuition and other training expenses.

This refundable tax credit was created to help support upskilling and lifelong learning for Canadians according to the Government of Canada's website. Eligible citizens accumulate $250 each year, starting in 2019, towards their "CTC limit", up to a lifetime maximum of $5,000.

This means that if you take a course in 2021, you can receive up to $750 back from tuition and similar fees, provided the total doesn't exceed 50% of the total amount paid and you haven't claimed anything towards your CTC limit previously.

"Imagine becoming a licensed Mortgage Agent or licensed Life Insurance Agent, from the comfort of your own home, with the Canadian Government supporting you by reimbursing you for half of your tuition", said Joe White, REMIC's president and CEO.

"In my opinion, there's never been a better time to start your new career and get on that path to financial freedom."

REMIC's Mortgage Agent Course for Licensing can be completed in as little as one (1) week, while the Harmonized Life License Qualification Program (HLLQP) can be completed in as little as two (2) weeks.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit: www.remic.ca/ctc

SOURCE: Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada Inc.

Related Links

www.remic.ca

SOURCE Real Estate and Mortgage Institute of Canada Inc.

For further information: For further information: on this topic or to schedule an interview with Joseph White, please contact REMIC at 1-877-44-REMIC (73642), or by email at [email protected]

Related Links

www.remic.ca

