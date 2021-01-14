New survey shows one-third of Canadians initiated difficult end-of-life planning conversations in 2020

Joint survey from Arbor Memorial and Willful reveals how Canadians plan to check off end-of-life resolutions in 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The year 2020 brought on difficult conversations with loved ones, as 83 per cent of Canadians say they engaged in at least one of these dialogues last year, including discussions around end-of-life planning, eldercare, childcare, financial planning, changing jobs and relocating. A joint survey from Willful , Canada's leading digital estate planning company, and Arbor Memorial Inc. , Canada's leading cemetery and funeral provider, revealed sentiments around end-of-life planning and New Year's resolutions as Canadians reflect on 2020 and look ahead in the new year.

The survey revealed one-third (34%) of Canadians initiated a conversation about end-of-life plans in 2020, including making or updating their will, deciding on end-of-life wishes and estate planning. Of those surveyed, more than one-third (37%) of Canadians say they consider getting their end-of-life plans in order to be a priority for 2021, such as updating or writing a will, funeral planning, and having difficult conversations with family around estate planning.

Committed to supporting Canadians through some of life's most difficult conversations and decisions, Willful and Arbor Memorial Inc., have partnered to destigmatize conversations about death, and to further empower Canadians with accessible end-of-life planning tools. In addition to this survey, the companies will be releasing a series of content and marketing materials to further support Canadians as they handle end-of-life planning for loved ones and themselves.

"The needs and expectations of Canadians are changing when it comes to planning for end-of-life – but it's important not only to think about one's final wishes, but to ensure they are known and understood. An important first step in this process is for Canadians to start a conversation with loved ones about what they really want," said Dustin Wright, Senior Director, Marketing Communications, Arbor Memorial Inc. "Our survey found that many Canadians aren't initiating these conversations because they don't know where to begin or what questions to ask. At Arbor Memorial, we're here to provide expert guidance to help Canadians navigate these conversations and make sense of planning for end-of-life."

According to the survey results, two-thirds of Canadians (68%) are not setting a New Year's resolution this year, and only six per cent of Canadians who set resolutions in 2020 say they completed them. Despite these findings, however, Willful experienced a 240 per cent increase in will creation on New Year's Eve when compared to the year prior, indicating that Canadians are in fact prioritizing end-of-life planning.

"In 2020, COVID-19 caused Canadians to think more about emergency planning, including creating a will and putting end-of-life plans in place," said Erin Bury, CEO, Willful. "We have seen an increased interest in will and estate planning from Canadians since the pandemic hit in March, and while fewer Canadians are setting resolutions, we hope to empower more Canadians to have difficult, but essential conversations with loved ones throughout 2021."

Key findings of the survey include:

In 2020, most Canadians (83%) found themselves shifting to focus on difficult conversations with loved ones including discussions around end-of-life planning, eldercare, childcare, financial planning, and changing jobs or relocating.

One-in-three (34%) of Canadians who initiated difficult conversations discussed end-of-life planning with their family in 2020.

Women are slightly more likely to initiate a conversation about end-of-life plans compared to men (36%, compared to 32% of men), and overall, the likelihood increases with age (25% of 18-34; 34% of 35-54; 41% of 55+).

Of those Canadians who did not start the conversation about end-of-life plans, nearly half (45%) felt the conversation was not applicable to them, while nearly one-third (30%) already had plans in place; however, 22 per cent either don't know how to start, don't have enough information or feel uncomfortable.

Of the one-third (34%) of Canadians who initiated a conversation about end-of-life plans in 2020, more than half (58%) found the conversation went exactly as they expected. However, one-quarter (24%) felt the conversation was more difficult than they expected, while one-in-five (19%) felt it was easier than expected.

Many Canadians would rather do another task than complete their will. Nearly one quarter (24%) of Canadians surveyed said they would rather clean their bathroom than complete their will and 36 per cent would rather organize their desk than complete their will.

Three-in-ten Canadians would rather update their will over any of the alternative tasks suggested, including cleaning their bathroom/kitchen, grocery shopping or cooking a meal.

Lower income Canadians were less likely to initiate end-of-life conservations with their loved ones in 2020, whereas those with a household income over $100,000 are more likely.

are more likely. Of those who set New Year's resolutions in 2020, only six per cent of Canadians completed their resolutions from last year.

Sixty-eight per cent of Canadians are not setting New Year's Resolutions this year.

To see tips for starting conversations about legacy and end-of-life planning with family, visit willful.co/learn/how-to-talk-about-wills or to learn more about Willful, visit willful.co .

About this Survey: These are the findings of a joint survey conducted by Willful and Arbor Memorial Inc. from January 4 – 5, 2021 with a representative sample of 1,503 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. The survey was conducted in English and French.

About Angus Reid Forum surveys: The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

About the Angus Reid Forum: The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community, consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

About Arbor Memorial Inc.: Arbor Memorial is a trusted family-owned Canadian company with deep roots in diverse communities across the country. Established in 1947, Arbor has over 120 locations, and 23 of our cemeteries have full-service funeral homes on premises, offering complete service to our families. With over 2500 dedicated and highly-trained staff, Arbor has solidified itself as a standard-bearer in the industry, with a long history of excellence and strategic growth. It is our privilege to provide expert guidance and customized services that help families honour, respect and celebrate loved ones. For further information, please visit www.arbormemorial.com.

About Willful: Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Their first product is an online platform that makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will online. The platform provides simplified estate planning services, enabling consumers to create a will and/or power of attorney by following a clear step-by-step process. Willful's platform was developed in collaboration with leading estate lawyers, and has pricing plans starting at $99. Willful is based in Toronto, and it is currently available to residents of Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Manitoba. For further information, please visit www.willful.co.

SOURCE Willful

For further information: Lauren Arnold, Talk Shop Media for Willful. [email protected], 647-869-1438; Lyndsay Wallis, Proof Strategies for Arbor Memorial Inc., [email protected], 416-969-2724

Related Links

https://willful.co/

