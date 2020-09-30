NEW Survey: Most Canadians fear catching COVID-19, but majority confused about how to mask up safely

Price gougers and counterfeiters complicate PPE buying, says founder of Canadian PPE company

96 percent of Canadians wear masks; but when it comes to a disposable mask, 65% reuse them four to10 times or more.





Majority (52 per cent) find it confusing to know what types of masks and face coverings are safe.





88% of Canadians believe that any face coverings are better than no face coverings in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Compared to disposable medical masks, face coverings, like homemade masks, and gators offer limited protection.





76% of Canadians don't think it's more important to wear a disposable mask vs. a cloth mask. Disposable medical masks can filter out up to 95% of smaller, inhaled particles while there is a huge variance on face coverings, depending on how they are made.





84 per cent believe masks sold online and in stores are safe and effective. Yet, according to MedyKits.com founder, counterfeit, and expired masks are flooding the market.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada braces for COVID-19's second wave, the new MedyKits Canadian Attitudes Unmasked Survey conducted by Maru Blue this month reveals more than 60 per cent of Canadians fear catching COVID but the majority are confused about what masks are most effective in protecting themselves and others, with most respondents reusing disposable masks between four and 10 times or more. Furthermore, most are unaware PPE could be counterfeit or expired, unless bought from a trusted source.

"The survey reveals that after seven months of living with COVID-19 and a potential second wave on the way, Canadians are still confused over how to safely mask up," says Saif Altimimi, CEO and Founder, of Brantford, Ontario-based MedyKits.com, a PPE company that combats counterfeit PPE and price gouging by offering consumers authenticated products at fair prices.

"When it comes to PPE, it's the wild west. Medykits.com was founded to satisfy the unprecedented need for authenticated, Health Canada approved masks to Canadians at a fair price. With so many options ranging from homemade masks, to medical masks to N95's and an influx of counterfeit options, staying safe can be a challenge and it's our business to stay ahead of that," Altimimi added.

Mask confusion in Canada as second wave approaches

The majority of Canadians (52 per cent) find it confusing to know what types of masks and face coverings are safe. There are typically three types: N95 respirators, disposable medical masks, and face coverings or cloth masks. Disposable medical masks are designed for single use but the survey indicates most wear them multiple times, increasing risk. Studies have shown that diligently wearing disposable medical masks in public spaces, combined with good hand hygiene, can significantly reduce the spread of respiratory infection.

First designer fakes, now counterfeit PPE

Approximately four in five Canadians (84 per cent) feel the PPE they buy online and in stores is safe and effective. However, Alitmimi says it's buyer beware for consumers if they don't buy from a trusted source that tests and authenticates the product.

Masks increasing household budgets

More than half (52%) of Canadians aged 35-54 say PPE cuts into their monthly budget. Price gouging is likely a contributing factor, with hundreds of investigations underway and warnings issued by local authorities across Canada. It's so prevalent that provinces are issuing stern warnings with BC enabling enforcement officers to issue hefty fines.

More Canadian opinions unmasked

More than four out of ten Canadians (44%) indicated that buying PPE cuts into their monthly household budget; 35-54 year old Canadians are the most impacted (52%).





Three quarters wear a mask to help stop the spread; while 19 per cent do it because it's mandated.





Of those who refuse to wear masks, men are twice as likely not to wear a mask as women (6 percent and 3 percent respectively); 27 per cent of men say it's a violation of freedom versus just 18 percent of women.





Ontario and Quebec have the fewest non-wearers of masks (one percent). Interestingly, Quebec ranked first in Canada for those who agree having to wear a mask is a violation of freedom (28 per cent).





About MedyKits.com

Many companies are taking advantage of the pandemic to sell overpriced or counterfeit PPE. MedyKits was created to combat this serious problem and offer a trusted solution with the company's mission to stop the spread and keep Canadians safe. The company was founded in Ontario by a team of accomplished Canadian entrepreneurs to offer consumers, retailers and the medical community Health Canada approved, authenticated and in-house tested PPE at a fair price, delivered to their door, fast. PPE offerings include kids and adult masks, surgical masks, N95s, gloves and high quality, non sticky, hand sanitizer - all for between 20-50% less. Product ships from Canada to Canada ensuring customers receive orders within 2 to 5 business days. MedyKits' Customer Support Team is also available to answer all of its customers PPE and shipping questions 9AM-5PM ET, Monday to Friday.

