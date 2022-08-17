NEW SURVEY: MORE THAN 1 IN 4 CANADIAN MEN USE THE SAME RAZOR TO SHAVE THEIR FACE AND PUBIC HAIR

For National Men's Grooming Day on August 19th, Dollar Shave Club asked Canadians to disclose their secret shaving behaviour, including all the 'hairy' habits

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of National Men's Grooming Day on August 19th, Dollar Shave Club commissioned a national survey asking Canadians to throw open the bathroom door and disclose their personal shaving habits, including which private body parts they shave, how they prepare for dates and whether they borrow their romantic partners' blades without asking permission.

For National Men’s Grooming Day on August 19th, Dollar Shave Club asked Canadians to disclose their secret shaving behaviour, including all the ‘hairy’ habits (CNW Group/Dollar Shave Club)

The survey demonstrated that overall, Canadians feel more confident after shaving and that 53 per cent say they're more likely to shave below the belt before a date if they think they may get lucky. But almost a quarter admit to having declined to shave below the belt before a date to avoid making a decision they may later regret.

Does the couple that shaves together stay together? The survey unearthed women are more likely than men to be upset if they found out their partner was using their razor (44 per cent of women vs. 38 per cent of men), but they are also more likely to have used their partner's razor without asking permission first (32 per cent of women vs. 20 per cent of men). For their part, nearly 3 in 10 men have used a partner's razor to groom, with the most popular body parts being face (19 per cent), balls (10 per cent) and neck (7 per cent).

A suggestion for sensitive areas of the body: Dollar Shave Club's 6 Blade Razor features a flexible head and a built-in trimmer blade edge, helping reach those hard-to-reach places.

"Dollar Shave Club razors are made to help people look good and feel good, with the health of both skin and hair in mind," said Rohan Patel, Senior Director of Brand Management, Dollar Shave Club. "While we pride ourselves on offering razors for all types of people, we don't recommend sharing them – that's why we offer 4 and 6 Blade Refills, to make sure you're covered for any shave, anytime!"

Other findings:

Over 1 in 4 Canadian men use the same razor to shave their face and pubic hair.

26 per cent of women are so confident about shaving their bikini area that they can do it with their eyes closed. That said, 51 per cent of them have nicked their bikini line while shaving.

71 per cent of men have nicked their face while shaving while 44 per cent have nicked their balls while shaving.

1 in 5 men have had a partner say it would be a dealbreaker if they grew a beard.

59 per cent of women have had a partner who didn't clean the sink after shaving.

Men are more likely than women to say the thought of getting waxed is scarier than nicking themselves when shaving (51 per cent of men vs. 42 per cent of women).

Dollar Shave Club products are exclusively available in Canada at Walmart and Walmart.ca.

About the Survey

The research surveyed 1,500 nationally representative English and French Canadians sourced from the Angus Reid Forum. Responses were gathered July 18-20, 2022.

About Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club is a lifestyle brand offering grooming content and products designed to help men be their best selves. DSC launched in 2011 with a simple proposition: deliver high-quality razors for a few bucks a month. Since then, DSC has expanded its product lines to include everything men need in the bathroom including premium shave aids, skincare, oral care, body care and haircare. In 2020, the brand debuted a new redesign and omnichannel model. DSC launched in Canada in 2021 and is available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.ca. For more information, visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, SheaMoisture, St. Ives, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com or www.unilever.ca.

SOURCE Dollar Shave Club

For further information: Media Contact: Max Mosher, Account Manager, [email protected], 647-245-7754