NEW SURVEY FINDS THAT ONE IN FOUR CANADIANS DON'T TRUST THOSE WHO BELONG TO THE MUSLIM FAITH GROUP

The survey also revealed that respondents believe Canada is an inclusive country -- with 81% of respondents reporting that Canada is accepting of people with varying ethnic, cultural, and faith backgrounds – however, one in three Canadians (33%) are concerned with the number of Muslim immigrants entering Canada; and 27% say hijabs should be banned. These findings identify a significant opportunity to enhance understanding and compassion for the Muslim community in Canada, which Zabiha Halal hopes to help foster among all Canadians.

Zabiha Halal has been showcasing the diversity of people and perspectives the Canadian Muslim community holds in its 'Sharing Halal' campaign. Now in its fourth year, 'Sharing Halal' aims to give Muslim Canadians a chance to address the Islamophobia they've faced in Canada by sharing their personal experiences, in their own words, while also engaging non-Muslim Canadians by giving them insight into the experiences of the Muslim community and the challenges they often face.

"As a proud Canadian, I know just how much pride we take in being a diverse and welcoming country, but from my own experiences as a Muslim, I know that this openness and acceptance isn't always extended to the Muslim community," said Sarah Khetty, Marketing Director of Zabiha Halal. "We hope that through our 'Sharing Halal' campaign we can show the real people that make up the Muslim community - including their pride, their fear, their frustration - and move forward together with compassion and understanding."

Central to the latest 'Sharing Halal' campaign is a video directed by Muslim Canadian director, Adeel Shamsi, called 'Dear Canada'. The video serves as an open letter from Muslim Canadians to the rest of the country that aims to foster a deeper understanding of their personal experiences and encourage curiosity, not judgment.

"We asked everyday Muslim Canadians, 'if you had one thing you'd like to tell the rest of Canada about being a Muslim in Canada, what would it be?' Their honest, unfiltered answers captured in the video are more impactful than anything we could have imagined, and really highlight the goal of our 'Sharing Halal' campaign - to amplify the voices and experiences of Muslim Canadians," said Khetty.

To learn more about 'Sharing Halal', stand with the Muslim community, and hear their stories, visit www.SharingHalal.ca . Join the conversation using #SharingHalal.

About Zabiha Halal

Working hand and hand with the Muslim community, Maple Lodge Farms launched Zabiha Halal with a line of certified Halal products over 30 years ago. Today, Zabiha Halal is Canada's #1 halal food brand - offering a wide variety of products that are both certified and endorsed by trusted Muslim organizations and community leaders. Learn more at ZabihaHalal.com or by visiting the brand's Instagram ( @zabihahalal ), Facebook ( @ZabihaHalal ) and Youtube channels ( Zabiha Halal ).

About the Research

Zabiha Halal commissioned Leger to conduct an online survey of 1,538 adult residents of Canada in April 2022 using Leger's online panel. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1,538 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

Post-stratification weights were applied to the sample based on 2016 census population parameters to ensure representation by province of Canada, age, and gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Zabiha Halal

For further information: For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Zabiha Halal spokesperson: Bronte Wright, Craft Public Relations, [email protected], 647-539-3994