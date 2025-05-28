New Survey Finds Law 14 and Limited Awareness of Employment Support Programs Are Impacting Hiring Practices in Québec

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - A new survey from the Comité consultatif des Québécoises et Québécois d'expression anglaise (CCQEA) reveals that 32% of Quebec employers have changed their hiring practices in response to the introduction of Law 14, with many reducing or halting the hiring of English-speaking candidates entirely.

This survey, conducted by Léger and gathering responses from over 500 Quebec employers, adds new context to the employment challenges facing Quebec's English-speaking communities by offering a snapshot of the employer perspective.

It builds on previous CCQEA research showing that English speakers in Quebec face greater labour market vulnerability, including higher unemployment and lower incomes, than their French-speaking counterparts. This new data highlights how policy changes and limited support contribute to ongoing barriers.

Law 14 Drives Hiring Hesitancy

One in five employers now express concern about hiring English speakers. More than one in ten have pulled back on retention of English speakers or even let them go, citing compliance concerns and risk of penalties.

"Employers need clarity and support in navigating these requirements. Right now, they're pulling back out of caution. That's a missed opportunity." said CCQEA President John Buck.

Underused Supports and Untapped Talent

Despite the existence of government-funded francization programs, only 19% of employers are aware of them, and even fewer are using them. Among those who want to offer training internally, cost remains a significant hurdle. This leaves many employers without the tools needed to access this untapped pool of potential workers, suggesting that opportunities are often lost for employers seeking qualified staff.

"These findings point to a disconnect between policy and employer realities," stated Buck. "Some programs exist on paper, but more are clearly needed. Employers often aren't aware of those that do exist, or aren't sufficiently supported in implementing them."

Buck concluded: "There's real potential for workforce growth that we're not realizing. We're seeing signals of demand and willingness on both sides, but we currently risk sidelining qualified talent that could contribute meaningfully to Quebec's economy."

The report is available here .

About the CCQEA

The CCQEA is an advisory committee within Quebec's Commission des partenaires du marché du travail and Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale. It promotes labour market integration and job retention of English-speaking Quebecers.

SOURCE Advisory Committee for English-speaking Quebecers

Information: Abbey McGugan, Coordinator, CCQEA, 438-288-2994, [email protected]