New Supply Ontario Agreement Means Simpler, Smarter IT Procurement for Ontario's Public Sector

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Compugen Inc., the largest Canadian-owned Technology Ally, is excited to announce the successful award of all technology categories under the Supply Ontario End-User Computing Devices and Services Vendor of Record (VOR) Arrangement (Tender #20172).

This new agreement provides Ontario Public Sector customers with access to a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, including Mobile and Desktop Computing, Server and Storage Products, Cloud Services, Hyperconverged Products, Software and Peripherals, and IT Security Products. In addition, the agreement includes a full suite of end-to-end services to help organizations plan, deploy, manage, and support their technology environments. This award reflects continued confidence in Compugen's ability to deliver results, support strategic transformation, and respond to the evolving needs of more than 1,300 Ontario public sector organizations.

"Public sector procurement in Ontario is about more than just pricing -- it's about partnership," says Jeremy Erlick, Compugen's Chief Sales Officer. "This new contract allows us to continue supporting provincial and public sector organizations with the scale, expertise, and flexibility they need to achieve their technology goals. It's a vote of confidence in the people, process, and performance behind Compugen's public sector work."

Compugen also holds several other Supply Ontario agreements covering IT Security Products and Services, Solutions Consulting Services, Cloud Computing Services, and Disposal Services for End-of-Life Electronic Equipment. These offerings are backed by a team of subject matter experts who bring real-world experience and solution design to every engagement.

"Through strategic procurement vehicles like Supply Ontario, we're able to extend the reach of our technology solutions across the province," says Jeremy. "The ability to onboard leading global technology partners and recognized industry innovators like HPE under our Supply Ontario agreements ensures our customers have access to trusted, best-in-class solutions, and continued alignment with their procurement mandates."

Headquartered in Ontario, Compugen takes pride in investing locally through creating jobs, building community partnerships, and delivering technology solutions that strengthen the province's public institutions. With decades of experience in the public sector and longstanding relationships across all levels of government, Compugen remains committed to serving as a Technology Ally, solving problems, simplifying IT, and helping public institutions deliver on their missions and realize new possibilities.

See how Compugen's procurement agreements can simplify your next IT project. Visit the Ontario Public Sector page to connect with an expert.

About Compugen Inc.

As the largest Canadian-owned Technology Ally, we help organizations realize new possibilities. To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder. Through knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, Compugen helps organizations deliver experience by design. This is what it means to be human-centered and technology-enabled. Get an ally in your technology journey. Visit www.compugen.com to start now.

