Compugen Partners with AXL to Support Canada's AI Commercialization

This collaboration strengthens Compugen's ability to help organizations move from interest in AI to real-world results

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Compugen Inc., Canada's largest privately-owned Technology Solution Provider (TSP), has entered a strategic collaboration with AXL, a Toronto-based venture studio transforming world-class applied AI research into high growth companies. The relationship gives Compugen and its customers direct access to top-tier AI talent, rapid prototyping, and a venture environment designed to move ideas toward commercial reality.

For customers, this creates a unique way to explore AI. Compugen can now bring customers' real-world challenges into an environment where researchers, engineers, and product teams work together to explore use cases, from improving operations to designing new digital experiences. Instead of guessing what might work, organizations can see ideas take shape and understand what is viable before committing to larger programs.

"This relationship gives our customers and our teams access to some of the best AI minds in the country," said Harry Zarek, President + CEO of Compugen. "We help organizations improve how they run their businesses using technology. Working with AXL lets us bring real operational challenges into an environment where experts can explore and test what's possible, with a clear focus on what will deliver value."

Through this collaboration, Compugen can bring forward opportunities from its own business and from its customers, while also helping shape which ideas AXL chooses to develop and take to market. Customers may also be invited into the process, giving them a direct role in prototyping their own projects alongside AXL's technical teams.

"Compugen brings deep industry knowledge and a clear line of sight into how large organizations operate, with deep insight into the frontier of today's technology's ability to address major business challenges," said Daniel Wigdor, Co-Founder and CEO of AXL. "AXL brings the research-to-product design and engineering needed to turn those pain points into scalable, applied AI solutions. Together, we can identify the highest-impact opportunities, build and validate solutions quickly, create outcomes that Compugen can deliver at scale, and zero-in on opportunities for great Canadian AI startups to found together."

This collaboration connects enterprise demand with Canada's leading AI research. By connecting customer needs with applied research and hands-on technical talent, Compugen can support organizations as they test, refine, and implement AI-based improvements that are grounded in everyday business challenges.

To learn more about Compugen's partner ecosystem and how it helps organizations turn innovation into results, visit compugen.com.

About AXL

AXL is a Canadian venture studio transforming world-class research into high-growth companies that shape the future of applied AI. Led by seasoned tech entrepreneurs and applied AI experts, AXL's mission is to ensure Canada's top breakthroughs are built and scaled at home. By connecting academia with real market demand and full-stack venture creation, AXL helps Canada move from invention to impact, anchoring talent, intellectual property, and long-term economic value within the country. For more information, visit axl.vc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Compugen Inc.

As Canada's largest privately-owned Technology Ally, we help organizations realize new possibilities. To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder. Through knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, Compugen helps organizations deliver experience by design. This is what it means to be human-centered and technology-enabled. Get an ally in your technology journey. Visit www.compugen.com to start now.

