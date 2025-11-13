Compugen Launches Business Unit to Help Canadian Organizations Maximize Value on Microsoft Investments

CxMSB is a direct response to increasing demand for AI + cloud enablement

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Compugen Inc., Canada's largest privately-owned and operated Technology Ally, is pleased to announce the launch of CxMSB (Compugen integrated Microsoft Solutions Business), a new business unit dedicated to helping Canadian organizations maximize the full potential of their Microsoft investments.

"We've spent decades building capabilities, experience, and expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem, and now we're bringing it all together under one roof to help organizations modernize faster with less risk," said Jeremy Erlick, CSO + COO at Compugen Inc. "By consolidating our tools, talent, and deep expertise into a dedicated business unit, we're creating a singular experience for our clients. One that provides the shortest path to business value translating Microsoft's vision and platform into actionable priorities and measurable results."

CxMSB leverages Compugen's practical approach to achieve quick wins through tested pilot deployments. Long-term value is gained through proven adoption strategies, employee enablement, and certified support. This business unit extends Compugen's full range of expertise--including AI, infrastructure, procurement, managed, and technical services--giving organizations a single partner to translate Microsoft investments into measurable outcomes, supported by complementary technologies.

What's Included:

Strategic Planning through Workshops + Assessments

Licensing + Deployment + Managed Services

Copilot + AI Readiness and Adoption Programs

M365 + Device + Windows 11

Security + Compliance

Azure (modernize, optimize, improve application performance)

Fabric for Modernized Analytics + Reporting Platform

Frontline Worker Enablement

Advisory Services + Curated Staff Augmentation

Addressing Enterprise Needs

CxMSB supports clients across Canada, working alongside C-suite leaders, IT executives, procurement teams, and digital transformation leads. It helps organizations strengthen security, accelerate AI enablement, advance cloud modernization, and maximize the strategic value of the Microsoft platform.

"By focusing our resources in this way, we're accelerating cloud adoption, driving innovation with Microsoft, and helping our clients move faster on their digital modernization journeys," said Jeremy. "As a proudly Canadian company, CxMSB delivers personalized services anywhere you do business--combining the scale to deliver with the commitment to care about your success."

Microsoft + Compugen: A Strategic Technology Alliance

This strategic move aligns Compugen with Microsoft's priorities, including support for organizations redesigning their business models with AI at the core. CxMSB positions Compugen as an extension of Microsoft to accelerate value for clients by providing access to workshops and deployment investment vehicles.

"With this change Compugen is exemplifying what it means to be a frontier partner, helping to drive innovation with purpose, agility, and scale. Their commitment to co-creating customer outcomes aligns perfectly with Microsoft's vision to empower every organization to achieve more," said Harp Girn, Vice President, Americas Channel Partner Solutions.

CxMSB is led by Jason Goard (Director of Sales), Jason Fris (Sr. Director of Operations), and Simon Morris (Director of Service Delivery) who represent a cross-functional team driving client success across sales, licensing, and implementation.

To learn more, visit our website (https://microsoft.compugen.com/en-ca/) and schedule a Microsoft Readiness Session.

About Compugen Inc.

As Canada's largest privately-owned and operated Technology Ally, we help organizations realize new possibilities. To innovate industries, transform businesses, connect communities, and drive meaningful change, we must think bigger, reach broader, and act bolder. Through knowledge, curiosity, and collaboration, Compugen helps organizations deliver experience by design. This is what it means to be human-centered and technology-enabled. Get an ally in your technology journey. Visit www.compugen.com to start now.

