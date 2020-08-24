New study shows innovative Ecological™ alcohol-free hand sanitizer is an effective alternative to alcohol sanitizers

The study examined the efficacy of Ecological Hand Sanitizer with Conditioning Aloe (active ingredient: 0.15% Benzethonium Chloride) and Ecossential Hand Sanitizer (active ingredient: 0.13% Benzalkonium Chloride). The study tested 25 different microorganisms most commonly present on human hands including Enterobacter aerogenes, Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Hominis, Enterococcus faecalis, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aureginosa, Micrococcus luteus, Staphylococcus epidermis and Candida Albicans. These are some of the most common sources of contamination and epidemic breakouts. The Canadian produced hand sanitizer is non-irritant, hypo-allergenic and tested under Dermatological control.

Hunter Amenities new line of sanitizers for both the Canadian and USA markets represents an innovative pivot for the company, one of the world's largest manufacturers of guest amenities.

"The hospitality industry was the first and hardest hit as COVID-19 travel restrictions came into effect and social distancing was introduced – for the first time in Hunter Amenities' history, no one was travelling and staying at hotels," says John Hunter. "Unprecedented situations call for innovative ideas and for us, that meant producing a hand sanitizer that fits the values of quality and sustainability that we've built our business on while keeping Canadians safe."

"Hand sanitizer is new territory for Hunter Amenities but developing thoughtful products isn't," says John Hunter. "It's that attention to detail which has enabled Hunter to become a key partner for four, five and six-star hospitality corporations, boutique hotels, spas and cruise lines for more than 39 years."

The company has secured business with major retail players such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmaprix, Loblaws, including Fortinos, No Frills, Zehrs, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Maxi, RCSS, Your Independent Grocer, Valumart, Extra Foods and Wholesale Club, London Drugs, Rexall, Amazon, walmart.ca, Grand & Toy, Staples Canada, and many convenience and gas stations across North America. Ecological hand sanitizer is also being provided to passengers flying with Air Canada.

Hunter Amenities has also received approval for its other global manufacturing locations to produce 70% alcohol sanitizer.

About Hunter Amenities

Hunter Amenities is a global manufacturer of consumer goods products in the personal care, home care categories for the hospitality, airline, cruise line and retail industries, with offices and manufacturing plants in 4 countries and more than 20 distribution locations around the world with $200 million in reported revenue globally. Hunter's corporate office is in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and employs more than 1,500 people across Canada, Australia, Malaysia, China and India. For more information, please visit www.hunteramenities.com.

