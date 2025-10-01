OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Chronic underfunding and under-resourcing of children's healthcare in Canada yield significant and measurable costs for children and youth, their families and indeed, Canada. A new report commissioned by Children's Healthcare Canada and Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations and conducted by Deloitte, the first national economic analysis of the return on investment in children's healthcare in Canada, finds that the nation's pediatric health systems are stretched thin, yet every dollar invested in children's healthcare generates up to a nearly five-fold return.

While consistent with other global studies, the findings are especially concerning given Canada scores failing grades in many dimensions of children's physical and mental health, as compared to other wealthy countries according to UNICEF's most recent report card. The Deloitte report underscores the scale of the challenge: many of the approximately 8.6 million children under the age of 19 in 2024 are navigating undersized healthcare systems, or systems not purpose-built for children, resulting in poor experiences and outcomes of care. An estimated 1.5 million youth do not have a family physician, compounding delays in access to healthcare services.

To illustrate the short- and long-term economic and societal costs of underinvestment, Deloitte examined three chronic conditions: type 1 diabetes (often developing between ages 10–14 and costing families up to $18,306 annually in some regions), mood and anxiety disorders (affecting about 26 per cent of youth ages 12–17), and epilepsy. Without early intervention and proper health supports, these chronic conditions worsen over time, leading to increased school absenteeism, reduced future employment opportunities, heightened caregiver burden, and escalating costs to families and the health system.

"Investing in children's health is smart policy," said Emily Gruenwoldt, President and CEO of Children's Healthcare Canada. "Prioritizing investments in the healthcare systems that serve children, youth and families secures the well-being of current and future generations, strengthens Canada's workforce and reduces long-term healthcare and caregiving costs."

"This report validates what children's hospital foundations, and the millions of Canadians who support them, already know -- supporting children's health must be a collective priority," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Sustained support for children's hospitals and health, with the flexibility to direct donor dollars where they will do the most good, improves outcomes for kids and families across Canada."

An Act respecting a national strategy for children and youth in Canada, Bill S-212 tabled by Senator Rosemary Moodie, was referred to a Senate committee earlier this year. Children's Healthcare Canada is urging the Senate and House to pass this bill and immediately develop a bold national plan for children and youth.

Thrive: The Economic Case for Investing in Children's Healthcare presents a clear economic case, noting that failure to invest now will result in more suffering for children and youth, higher costs to families, to the healthcare system and higher indirect economic costs in the years ahead.

About Children's Healthcare Canada

Children's Healthcare Canada is a national, not for profit association that represents healthcare delivery organizations serving children, youth and families.

Our members include Canada's 16 children's hospitals, community/regional hospitals, children's rehabilitation and treatment centres, mental health centres, homecare and palliative care agencies serving children. Together, we are on a mission to improve experiences and outcomes of healthcare for children and youth living in Canada.

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations



Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of children's hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children's Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional organizations and supporters. CCHF represents 13 of Canada's children's hospital foundations to ensure that all children have access to the very best care from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Children's Healthcare Canada

Media Contact: Marjolaine Provost, Director of Public Affairs, Children's Healthcare Canada, [email protected], 613-897-2485