New Study Finds People With Inflammatory Arthritis Are More Likely To Seek Mental Health Care

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - People with inflammatory arthritis (IA) often face mental health issues as a result of this chronic disease and the impact it has on their everyday lives. A recent study conducted by a team of scientists at Arthritis Research Canada has found a link between IA and the need for mental health treatment and medication.

This research aimed to describe patterns of depression and anxiety health care before and after a diagnosis among people with IA, including: ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. The study was conducted using administrative health data from British Columbia, Canada and compared a group of over 80,000 people with IA and a similar group without IA.

Results show that people with IA were more likely to seek help for depression and anxiety and use medications for these conditions, especially in the year before and after their IA diagnosis. This suggests that depression and anxiety are common among people with IA and might be early warning signs of the disease. In addition, the research shows that after 5 years of IA diagnosis, anxiety and depression remain consistent.

"The results of this study are revealing, but this is only a starting point," said Dr. Alyssa Howren, Research Trainee at Arthritis Research Canada. "We need additional research to investigate alternative explanations as to why people with inflammatory arthritis have a higher requirement for mental health care and medication."

To learn more about this study click here.

