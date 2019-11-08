New Study Finds Nuclear Industry Accounts for 76,000 Jobs Across Canada

OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - A new study has found that Canada's nuclear industry accounts for 76,000 jobs across Canada, an increase from 60,000 jobs in 2012.

The study, "Benefits of Nuclear Energy for Canadians," was prepared by MZ Consulting for the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) and the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI).

"The findings of the study show that Canada's nuclear industry is growing in size thanks in large part to the refurbishment of Ontario's reactors and research into new reactor technologies," said CNA President and CEO John Gorman. "These are high-paying and high-quality jobs."

"It is widely expected that small modular reactors will be an important part of the future of nuclear technology and will increase the number of nuclear jobs in the next decade," added OCNI President and CEO Ron Oberth.

Canada is committed to the nuclear industry, with the life extension of 10 reactors in Ontario, some of which will continue to operate into the 2060s. Canada has also attracted international attention as a leader in the development of new small modular reactors, which can work with renewables in the clean energy system of the future.

According to the study, the nuclear industry adds $17 billion per year to Canadian GDP.

Here are some other study findings:

The nuclear industry workforce is young. Forty per cent of jobs are held by those under 40.

The nuclear industry provides high-quality jobs. Nearly ninety per cent of jobs fall into the high job skill category.

Today, 8,500 jobs exist in the production and application of medical isotopes across Canada .

To read the full report, visit the CNA website.

About the CNA:

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the leading voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside its members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and seeks to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and daily life of Canadians.

About the OCNI:

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 230 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 14,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.



