New Strategic Distribution Agreement - Spartan Controls Ltd. and Mechanical Advantage Corporation

Manufactured in South Korea, Sambo specializes in high quality, high performance gear boxes. Their products include worm, spur, and bevel gear-operated actuators for gate and globe valves. Sambo gears are generally suitable for both manual and motorized applications, making them robust, and built to sustain high speeds and heat associated with electric actuation service.

"Partnering with Mechanical Advantage is a strategic addition to our portfolio of products and solutions that compliment our extensive valve product offering," said Doug Ndewga, Vice President, Valves & Actuation, Spartan Controls. "This new partnership will enable Spartan to serve a broader set of applications, leveraging Sambo's line of high-quality products to the industry."

"We are very excited to work with Spartan Controls as our exclusive representative of the Sambo product line in Canada," said Doug Zimmerman, President of Mechanical Advantage Corporation in Houston Texas. "Sambo is the finest manufacturer we have worked with in South Korea and has been the leading manufacturer of motorized and manual gears in the world. Coupled with the expertise that Spartan brings to this area, this combination of product, technical expertise and readily available inventory is a perfect match for our organization."

Sambo gear features include:

Manual

Motorizable

IP67 rated

Spiral cut bevel to improve efficiency

Top entry replaceable stem nut

Size ranges to 7,300 KN thrust and 970,000 Nm torque

New designs including subsea gears and temperature compensated gears

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 58 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance systems, industrial process and automation expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, chemical, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, food & beverage, life Sciences, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together. To Experience Industrial Innovation please contact us or go to our website – www.spartancontrols.com

About Mechanical Advantage

Mechanical Advantage is the authorized distributor in North America for Sambo Gears and related equipment since 2017. MAC maintains a very large inventory of Sambo gears in Houston, Texas to supplement our regional distribution partners in both the US and Canada.

About Sambo

Sambo Gears was founded in 1980 in South Korea and they specialize in manufacturing high quality, high performance gear boxes. From a state-of-the-art factory to advanced R&D, Sambo has become known for their quality products, innovation, and as importantly, commitment to the customer. "Sam Bo" in Korean stands for 3 treasures and signifies those things they value the most – technology, personnel, and working capital. We carry gear-operated actuators from Sambo, a manufacturer based in South Korea. Products include worm, spur, and bevel gear-operated actuators for gate and globe valves.

