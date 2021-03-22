New Strategic Distribution Agreement

Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. This strategic partnership will enable both companies to work collaboratively to support and supply combustion packages to new and existing customers in Western Canada.

"With complementary strengths and capabilities in both automation/process-based expertise and manufacturing and global combustion design, customers will be able to reduce their risk while leveraging a single point of accountability for their combustion deliverables," said Terry Chmelyk, Vice President of Spartan Controls. "This new partnership will enable Spartan to serve a broader set of applications, leveraging Profire's complete line of manufactured best in class products to the industry."

"Having an opportunity to leverage Spartan's combustion and consistent automation experience, coupled with applying Profire's best in-class products and a history of delivering strong, safe and reliable solutions, positions us to expand into new markets and industries and to provide customers with strategic, environmentally focused and connected solutions," said Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer/Co-President of Profire Energy Inc.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

History of strong product and solution delivery to the market

Best in-class product manufacturing combined with application expertise through multiple industries including mining, life sciences, power, oil and gas, oil sands and water/wastewater

Single source of accountability to the market for the niche business of advanced combustion

About Spartan Controls: Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want. Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together.

About Profire Energy Inc: Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. For nearly 20 years, Profire has provided burner management solutions and has an install base of over 73,000 applications globally. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

SOURCE Spartan Controls Ltd

For further information: Chad Vollman, Spartan Controls Ltd., 403.207.0700, [email protected]

Related Links

www.spartancontrols.com

