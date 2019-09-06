New stores opening at Galeries de Hull

HULL, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Galeries de Hull today announced that three new stores will be opening at Galeries de Hull.

Ardène will open a 12 000-square-foot store in fall 2019. It will be located near the restaurant area, right beside Optique Laurier and Subway. The banner's wide range of trendy products will definitely appeal to young shoppers.

L'Atelier de danse Carole Brouard, established for over 40 years in the Gatineau area, will now open its dance studio in Galeries de Hull in January 2020. L'Atelier is renowned for its professionalism and quality training. It will occupy 7000 square feet in the former Sears locale.

Two other major retailers will also open to provide our customers with apparel for the whole family and vast furniture collections, respectively.

Rental office space of 10 500 square feet will also be available in the former Sears locale.

On top of the recently opened Starbucks and the upcoming opening of Econofitness. Galeries de will continue to evolve based on its clientele's needs.

About Galeries de Hull

Galeries de Hull is owned and operated by Cominar. It is an urban shopping centre located on one of the busiest arteries in the greater Outaouais region, next to Casino Lac-Leamy. With 304 180 square feet of lease space, Galeries de Hull features 80 boutiques and services and is a go-to destination for shopping in a friendly and relaxing environment. The shopping centre also includes a major dining area with restaurants and concession stands that serve a variety of meals and snacks for visitors.

