Designed by naval architect William J. Roué of Dartmouth, N.S. and launched from Lunenburg's Smith & Rhuland Shipyard on March 26, 1921, Bluenose was built to challenge the Americans, who had won the inaugural competition.

With Captain Angus J. Walters at the helm, Bluenose handily won the International Fishermen's Trophy in 1921 and remained undefeated in four subsequent trophy series: 1922, 1923, 1931 and 1938.

Featured on Canada's 10-cent coin, adorning Nova Scotia's current licence plate and immortalized in song by folk music legend Stan Rogers, Bluenose has appeared in four previous Canadian stamp issues (1929, 1982, 1988 and 1998). Generations of collectors consider the 1929 stamp one of the most beautiful ever issued in Canada.

"Bluenose" comes from a nickname for Nova Scotians dating back to the late 18th century.

About the stamps

The stamps by Halifax designers Dennis Page and Oliver Hill feature illustrations by Michael Little, who was inspired by the work of East Coast marine artist William E. deGarthe (1907-83). They feature two new designs: one portraying Bluenose fishing; the other competing in its first race in 1921. Printed by Colour Innovations, these Permanent™ domestic rate stamps are available in a booklet of 10, two souvenir sheets, a souvenir sheet Official First Day Cover and an uncut press sheet.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

