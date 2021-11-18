Raised by adoptive parents in New England, Sainte-Marie taught herself to play piano and guitar when she was young. She launched her career performing at coffee houses and folk festivals in the early 1960s – using her music as a platform for social and political commentary, and a force for change.

An outspoken and lifelong activist, Sainte-Marie continues to raise awareness of Indigenous issues through her work as a musical and visual artist and provides ongoing support for Indigenous youth through her long-standing educational and philanthropic efforts.

She is still an active performing artist at age 80.

About the stamp issue

The issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps, an Official First Day Cover (OFDC), and a limited edition framed stamp enlargement and OFDC. Designed by Paprika and printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp features a photograph by Simon Fowler that appeared on the cover of Sainte-Marie's single "The Big Ones Get Away" from her 1992 album Coincidence and Likely Stories. The OFDC – cancelled in Regina, Saskatchewan, near her believed birthplace of the Piapot First Nation – features photos of Sainte-Marie performing in concert.

The Buffy Sainte-Marie stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and post offices across Canada starting Friday, November 19.

