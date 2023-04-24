TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) approved the new name of the organization to Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

"Today is a momentous day for industry, investors and our employees," said Tim Hodgson, Chair, New SRO. "We believed it was important to develop the new name for the organization as quickly as possible to establish a clear and distinct identity for the organization that evokes trust and integrity."

At the meeting, Members were asked to approve the amendment to the certificate and articles of amalgamation and amended and restated By-Law No.1 of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation from New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada.

The name still requires approval by the provincial and territorial security regulators. New SRO hopes to use the new name around June 1. Members will have until December 31, 2024, to make all necessary updates.

The CIRO logo is a visual representation of the new, single self-regulatory organization and tells the story of CIROs role in regulation and investor protection. The rounded font demonstrates approachability, collaboration and openness. The shield represents a badge of honour; a visual members can be proud to display. The logo conveys a feeling of trust, and the three lines show upward movement to demonstrate progression and signify growth. Additionally, the lines represent New SRO's three key stakeholders: investors, members and the capital markets.

"The name and logo for the new organization will help us move forward as one strong SRO," said Andrew Kriegler, President and CEO, New SRO. "The two legacy SROs accomplished a tremendous amount over the years and everyone from those organizations should be very proud, but the new name and logo represent our future as a new organization and a new chapter for the industry."

About New SRO

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.

SOURCE INew Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada

For further information: Sean Hamilton, Director, Public Affairs and Member Education Services, New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada, Telephone: 647-308-6497, Email: [email protected]