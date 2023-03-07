TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA"), now New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of George Yamamoto (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated October 7, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing").

As previously announced, the settlement hearing in this matter resumed on March 3, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the New SRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee. Following submissions from the parties, the Hearing Panel rejected the settlement agreement entered into between New SRO Staff and the Respondent and made no orders in the matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

