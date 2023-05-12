TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the New SRO's Pacific District Hearing Committee ("New SRO"), has issued its Decision and Reasons dated April 25, 2023 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 31, 2023, in the matter of Hope Moira Donna Thomas (the "Respondent").

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular:

Allegation #1 : Between February 2019 and August 2019, the Respondent misappropriated or failed to account for monies obtained from a client or in the client's name, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between February 2019 and August 2019, the Respondent submitted for processing unauthorized redemptions in the account of a client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel announced the following sanctions on the Respondent:

A permanent prohibition of the authority of the Respondent to conduct securities related business;

A fine in the amount of $300,000 ; and

; and Costs in the amount of $10,000 .

A copy of the Decision and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision and Reasons, the Respondent carried on business in the Merritt, British Columbia area.

