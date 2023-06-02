TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Charles Leigh Hogg (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on May 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Ontario District Hearing Committee of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated March 9, 2023 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the New SRO and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member that is registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of nine (9) months commencing March 16, 2023 ;

; a fine in the amount of $27,500 ("Fine");

("Fine"); costs in the amount of $5,000 ("Costs");

("Costs"); shall successfully complete the Ethics and Professional Conduct Course offered by the IFSE Institute, or an ethics course acceptable to Staff of the Corporation, prior to becoming re-registered as a dealing representative with a Dealer Member registered as a mutual fund dealer; and

shall in the future comply with Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1).

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) on or about April 1, 2019 and May 27, 2019, he provided login credentials to third parties to enable them to access the Member's system containing confidential client information, without the knowledge or consent of the Member, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.3 and 2.1.1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.1.3 and 2.1.1); and

b) between about April 2019 and June 2019, he sent, or arranged to send, confidential client information to a third party, without the prior consent of the clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1) (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1)).

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Kitchener, Ontario area.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]