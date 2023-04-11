New SRO Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Albert Routhier

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Albert Marcel Joseph Routhier (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on February 21, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Ontario District Hearing Committee of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated December 16, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of the New SRO and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $25,000 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a) between November 2015 and February 2021, he altered, and used to process transactions, 42 account forms in respect of 34 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1); and

b) between April 2016 and July 2019, he obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 3 pre-signed account forms in respect of 3 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1).

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Kanata, Ontario area.

