New Significant Assays in Gold-Silver-Zinc from Grab Samples at Ishkoday Project

Selected grab samples yielding up to 58 g/t gold and 140 g/t silver from the M25 Quartz Vein; 71 g/t gold and 15.60 g/t silver from the Marge Quartz Vein; and 32 g/t gold at the River East Zone.





Additional selected grab samples from Sulphide Veins in the CRK Zone (including the West segment) graded up to 9.56 g/t gold, 55 g/t silver, 30% zinc, 1.69% copper.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME; OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to issue new assay results (the "Results") from selected grab samples at the Corporation's wholly-owned Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario (Figures 1 to 7; Tables 1 and 2).

Refer to tables and maps on LAURION's website (Table 2; Figures 1 to 7) using the following link: http://www.laurion.org/ishkoday-project/highlights/2019-field-exploration-program/

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of the Corporation stated "New selected grab samples were taken by LAURION's geologists and prospectors at a number of mineralized zones and at large to not only validate the historical sampling of the M25, 85-1, River Zone East and Marge Quartz Veins segments, but also new vein segments in sectors of the Target Area inaccessible to our 2018 and 2019 channel sampling. Assays from these samples continue to corroborate historical and other more recent results on the prospectivity of Quartz, Oxide-Sulphide and Sulphide Veins at Ishkoday, in addition to confirming significantly higher grade gold, silver and zinc values."

Table 1. Selected grab sample results from the 2019 Stage 2 Campaign greater than 1g/t gold and greater than 1% zinc with accompanying silver values.

SELECTED GRAB

SAMPLE NUMBER UTM COORDINATES NAD 83 ZONE 16 ROCK

TYPES GOLD g/t SILVER g/t ZINC % COPPER % LEAD % EASTING NORTHING M25 QUARTZ VEIN 864389 443532 5510969 QV 1.19 0.60 0.01 trace trace 864456 443500 5510883 QV 2.04 10.30 0.04 0.01 trace 864458 443516 5510891 QV 50.60 140.00 0.15 0.10 0.02 864460 443531 5510902 QV 10.85 25.70 0.01 0.01 trace 864462 443554 5510916 QV 58.10 17.10 trace trace trace 864465 443585 5510936 QV 2.98 7.20 trace trace trace 864469 443619 5510973 QV 4.42 5.50 trace trace trace 864479 443631 5510985 QV 9.14 9.50 trace trace trace 864481 443636 5510993 QV 2.65 14.70 trace trace trace 864482 443640 5510998 QV 1.53 1.80 trace trace trace 864483 443645 5511005 QV 12.35 6.70 trace trace trace 864491 443689 5511065 QV 2.96 7.30 trace 0.01 trace 864492 443680 5511061 QV 11.50 8.10 0.01 trace trace 864494 443666 5511041 QV 3.08 3.20 trace trace trace MARGE QUARTZ VEIN 864549 444185 5511744 QV 22.40 4.10 trace trace trace 864554 444254 5511760 QV 3.69 1.40 0.01 trace trace 864559 444249 5511793 QV 21.40 3.50 0.01 0.01 trace 864566 444225 5511847 QV 19.25 7.40 0.02 0.01 trace 864568 444241 5511853 QV 9.61 1.90 0.02 trace trace 864572 444263 5511878 QV 22.90 3.80 0.01 trace trace 864573 444270 5511891 QV 71.10 15.60 0.01 0.01 trace 864574 444277 5511903 QV 3.41 2.10 0.02 0.02 trace NORTH RIVER ZONE 864511 444865 5512999 QV 3.91 7.50 trace trace 0.03 864512 444868 5512986 QV 2.15 1.60 trace trace trace 864513 444871 5512993 QV 1.44 0.25 trace trace trace 864516 444867 5512993 QV 32.10 6.80 trace trace trace 864517 444868 5513000 QV 4.13 0.60 0.01 trace trace 864521 444918 5513077 QV 5.25 1.10 0.01 trace trace CRK ZONE 864397 446127 5512188 N/A 1.05 1.80 0.03 0.03 0.01 864472 445778 5512061 MAGSV 6.63 21.50 0.09 0.43 0.04 864584 445779 5512119 QV, SV 1.71 4.80 0.12 0.05 0.01 864586 445876 5512225 QV, SV 4.67 2.80 0.02 0.03 0.01 864587 445866 5512215 QV, SV 2.39 1.00 0.01 0.06 trace 869976 445629 5512122 SV 0.58 5.10 2.33 0.14 0.01 869977 445637 5512144 SV 9.56 11.70 2.98 0.16 trace 869979 445626 5512116 SV 0.20 3.90 2.22 0.07 0.01 869981 445627 5512107 SV 0.24 8.20 2.28 0.15 0.02 869984 445627 5512096 MAGSV 0.17 3.10 2.66 0.06 trace 869989 445634 5512063 MAGSV 3.16 7.90 2.77 0.05 trace 869991 445636 5512063 MAGSV 0.82 3.10 4.88 0.07 0.02 869992 445633 5512063 MAGSV 0.35 1.50 2.09 0.02 0.01 869993 445632 5512064 MAGSV 3.40 8.10 1.39 0.03 0.01 869994 445623 5512058 SV 1.07 21.40 30.00 0.61 0.04 869996 445634 5512043 MAGSV 1.48 6.50 0.83 0.26 0.02 CRK ZONE WEST 864398 446323 5512469 SV 1.79 24.20 9.84 0.16 0.72 864399 446323 5512469 SV 2.57 55.40 3.26 0.35 0.61 864401 446625 5513077 QV 2.15 35.50 0.05 0.64 0.15 864408 446813 5513302 N/A 1.65 26.30 0.37 0.22 0.03 864409 446739 5513215 QV 2.15 5.80 0.16 0.02 0.05 864411 446417 5513071 QV 1.10 564.00 3.58 1.69 0.07 M25, M21, 85-1 NE EXTENSIONS 864440 443883 5511220 QV 1.45 0.70 trace trace trace 864442 443858 5511152 QV 24.50 1.60 trace 0.12 trace 864443 443758 5511043 QV 1.03 7.70 trace trace trace PROSPECTING 864392 442502 5510389 QV 7.78 1.70 trace trace 0.01 864412 444984 5511684 QV 29.70 2.00 0.02 0.01 trace 864414 445021 5511715 SV 0.52 49.10 4.17 1.68 0.05 864415 445021 5511715 SV 0.12 23.70 1.71 0.54 0.01 864589 445727 5511705 N/A 2.17 3.30 0.02 0.02 0.01

Legend: DIO – Diorite; QV – Quartz Vein; SV – Sulphide Vein; MAGSV – Magnetite-Actinolite-Chlorite-Monazite Sulphide ("Oxide-Sulphide") Vein; N/A – Rock Types were not assigned.

Selected grab samples were taken from historic and new vein segments in sectors of the Target Area during various prospecting programs throughout the 2019 Exploration Campaign. Additional work is still required to independently verify these results. LAURION cautions that these selected grab samples may not be representative of mineralization on the Ishkoday.

QA-QC Protocols

Samples for assay from this program were initially processed and prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay (Ontario), with pulps sent to and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver (BC), using the Fire Assay method of analysis. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all its sampling in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory.

Selected grab samples were individually taken of fresh vein or surrounding host rock material by a LAURION qualified geologist. Individual samples weighed from 1 to 5kg each. Each sample was inserted in individual plastic bags with UTM coordinates and a field sample number. Each sample location was flagged with the field sample number. Field data on each sample was recorded and included field sample number, rock description and UTM coordinates. Individual plastic sample bags were taken to the LAURION field office, catalogued, an ALS sample tag was added to the bag, then sealed, and inserted in large nylon bags with standards, blanks and duplicates in a pre-established sequence. The nylon bags were then sealed and transported by LAURION to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay. Ontario.

Once at ALS, individual samples are again catalogued using the bar coding system, dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized to 70% <2mm, and riffle-split for final pulverization to 85% <75µm. A final 50 gram pulp split was taken for Fire Assay using Au-ICP22 gold analysis up to 10,000 ppb gold. Samples giving results beyond 10,000 ppb gold are re-analyzed with a new 50 gram pulp split to ore grade levels using a gravimetric finish. The Four Acid Digestion with ICP-AES Finish is used for multi-elements analysis that includes silver, zinc, copper and lead. Zinc, copper and lead values greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using the Four Acid Overlimit Methods with results given in percent.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (PGO, OGQ). LAURION's VP Exploration is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Laurion

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 172,998,038 outstanding shares of which 58.2% owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. Ishkoday has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729 m, geological mapping, ground and airborne geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

The 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 is a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday, part of the 5km by 1km Target Area of the southern claims block. The Exploration Team has confirmed the extent of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins that will ultimately help in completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D model and helping guide future exploration targeting. This Model will provide LAURION with a solid technical foundation to initiate diamond drilling to demonstrate upside potential across the 5km by 1 km Target Area at Ishkoday as part of the Stage 3 drill program starting later in 2019 and in 2020. The field portion of the Stage 2 Campaign is now completed.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, Laurion's business, operations and future plans for the development of the Corporation and/or the Ishkoday Gold Project, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Corporation's common shares, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc., Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin - President and CEO, Tel: 1-705-788-9186, Fax: 1-705-805-9256, Website: http://www.laurion.ca

