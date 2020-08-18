New Sheridan Microcredentials Designed to Re-Train Workers, Address Industry Needs

"We are pleased to offer these microcredentials as a way to certify an individual's achievement in a particular skillset and enable employment in specific roles," says CAPS Executive Director Nazlin Hirji. "In addition to featuring a shorter duration and more personalized nature than traditional degrees and diplomas, these credentials provide distinctive value and relevance in the changing world of work."

The CNC RapidSkills microcredential is a free 21-week program funded by the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development. Participants will learn the fundamentals of manufacturing, safe operation of large and small machinery, key machine control units and functions, programming language and more. In-person classes will be conducted Saturdays in the Skilled Trades Centre at Sheridan's Davis Campus, where physical distancing policies, enhanced cleaning protocols and other health and safety measures are in place to protect all members of the Sheridan community during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to receiving the opportunity to put classroom theory into practice on machines used in current workplaces, students will also receive job search support through Sheridan's Faculty of Applied Science & Technology's Job Development Coordinator, Community Employment Services, and interview and resume coaching.

In Python Foundations, students will learn coding, programming and problem-solving skills in Python, one of the world's most popular and versatile coding languages. Upon completion of the three-course program, participants will know how to write and execute interactive scripts; use logical operators, conditional elements and loops; manage project files and perform basic error handling and testing; build a Python application using a Version Control System; create a database-backed web application using Django framework; and develop a Python web application to a cloud platform.

Cyber Secure Your Business is designed for owners or managers of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) who need assistance with cybersecurity. Using the Get Cyber Safe guide — a Government of Canada cybersecurity guide for SMBs — students will learn how to identify and mitigate threats and vulnerabilities in key areas of their business, and how to protect the confidential information of customers. Courses in the program include Data Security; Email Security; Laws, Rules & Regulations; Point of Payment; and Web Security.

"Sheridan remains committed to be the destination of choice for skilling, upskilling and reskilling workers and learners in our communities," says Sheridan President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Janet Morrison. "In addition to addressing local economic needs and skills shortages, these microcredentials provide creative, flexible and accessible learning opportunities that will prepare more students to navigate and shape the future."

