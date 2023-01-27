New Salvation Army Building Opens in Clarenville to Provide Community Programs and Services

CLARENVILLE, NL, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday, January 28, The Salvation Army in Clarenville will host a grand opening of Crossroads Community Church. The community is invited to drop-in to the building, located on 281 Balbo Drive, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. for some refreshments and to tour the space.

Crossroads Community Church (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Newfoundland and Labrador Division)

This building is home to the thrift store, community food bank, and the church. "With all services provided in one building, we can meet people where they are in their time of need," says Major Cecil Mitchell, ministry lead at Crossroads Community Church. "Whether they need food to eat, clothes on their back, or emotional and spiritual care, we want each individual to leave feeling loved and valued."

The thrift store opened in December 2022, with sales supporting the in-house food bank and other related costs. The building will not only support Clarenville, but the surrounding communities as well. "This is about community supporting community," says Lt. Colonel Sandra Stokes, divisional leader in Newfoundland and Labrador. "When we all come together for a common purpose, we build connections and empathy for one another."

