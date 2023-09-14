New Restaurants by Oliver & Bonacini Coming Soon to The Well

Aera and La Plume will open this fall, followed by The Dorset this winter

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Well, a new mixed-use development bordering Front, Spadina and Wellington, will soon welcome three new chef-driven Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) restaurants.

Bringing peak indulgence to the 38th floor of 8 Spadina Avenue will be Aera, a luxuriously appointed steakhouse, sushi counter, cocktail bar, and rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of downtown Toronto. Paying homage to 21st century American cooking, O&B Corporate Executive Chef Anthony Walsh and Executive Chef Binit Pandey have curated menus highlighting seasonal raw bar delicacies, a handsome selection of steaks and chops, and lavish takes on classic comfort food. Slated for opening in November, Aera sets its sights on reminding us just how special dining out can be—especially at 38 stories up.

Downstairs facing onto Wellington Street West, unruffled Southern French fare will roost at La Plume, a two-level brasserie set to open in late November. Led by Executive Chef John Horne (Canoe, Auberge du Pommier, Maison Selby), La Plume's menus will be largely inspired by Chef Horne's experience cooking in France, featuring a mix of timeless classics and fresh seaside flavours, along with a strong rotisserie program and tartare bar. In addition, a tucked away speakeasy will beckon guests with late night cocktails and bottle service.

Coming in winter 2024, The Dorset will bring a taste of the British coastline and countryside to Wellington Street West. Driven by Executive Chef and British ex-pat Ryan Lister (Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery, The Rabbit Hole), The Dorset will feature a charming and welcoming main floor bar, while the upstairs dining room will serve an elevated à la carte menu and Chef's tasting experience.

For all the latest news—including opening schedule, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and career opportunities—follow @aera.restaurant , @laplumebrasserie and @thedorset.to on Instagram.

About Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Founded in 1993 by Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini, Oliver & Bonacini is recognized as one of Canada's leading hospitality groups. With locations in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Halifax, O&B's diverse portfolio includes a diverse collection of unique and innovative restaurants, event venues, catering arms, and several strategic partnerships.

