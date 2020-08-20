New Residences at Sunrise Ridge Waterfront Resort Offer the Perfect Solution for a Social Distancing Vacation Home

Construction is well under way of the new Residences at Sunrise Ridge Waterfront Resort

New Townhomes are exactly what Parksville has been waiting for, as vacation homes within Canada , especially in a milder climate on Vancouver Island, becomes popular for travelling Canadians

Self-contained residences in a resort community complete with amenities, professional strata management, onsite rental, maintenance and housekeeping services

PARKSVILLE, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Sunrise Resort Parksville Ltd. is constructing duplex-style townhomes for their next phases in their resort community, The Residences at Sunrise Ridge Waterfront Resort. "We've listened to the market and heard strong demand for residences with ground level entrance; private patios; limited common walls, with no neighbors above or below; as opposed to other apartment-style condos in our area." Commented Randy Trapp, President of the Development Company, Sunrise Resort Parksville Ltd. "Key unique features of our development include green space between buildings and direct, private, waterfront access." As the newest Waterfront accessible property on Resort Drive, Sunrise Ridge is in high demand for Canadians looking for the perfect place to getaway within Canada. "We've experienced a surge of information requests filling up our inbox the past few weeks. Canadians are seeking vacation homes within Canada, and what better location than on a Sandy Beachfront on Vancouver Island?" says Trapp. Considering the new normal of social distancing and concern of common touch points, the townhomes are completely self-contained with their own entrance and no common stairways, elevators, or walkways.

Sunrise Resort Parksville Ltd. has completed 4 phases of apartment-style condos in the resort development; 17 in the main lodge building, a 15-plex, a 6-plex and a 4-plex for a total of 42 that are completely sold-out. They're now moving forward with construction on 64 of the 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhomes to complete the waterfront resort community along Resort Drive. The resort contains a pool, hot tub, fitness room, indoor/outdoor fireplace, owner's lounge, a meeting room for events, front desk 24-hour service/security, onsite rental management, housekeeping and maintenance services.

Visit sunriseresortparksville.ca , email [email protected] for information.

