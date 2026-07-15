New research reveals Canadian travellers are looking beyond AI, social media and overcrowded destinations

Intrepid Travel's national Meaningful Travel Index finds 93% of Canadians would change their travel habits to reduce overtourism, while 85% trust local guides over AI for richer travel experiences.

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians face the peak summer travel season, new research from Intrepid Travel, a world leader in responsible travel, suggests they are looking beyond crowded hotspots and social media-driven hotspots in favour of local connection, human expertise and experiences that positively impact the people and places they visit.

The company's Meaningful Travel Index, based on a national survey of 2,000 Canadians conducted by Wakefield Research found nearly all Canadians (93%) would consider changing their travel habits to help reduce overtourism, while 84% say it is important that their travel positively impacts local people and places.

The reasons aren't abstract. More than seven in 10 Canadians (71%) say overcrowding at popular destinations has already worsened their travel experience, with nearly a quarter (23%) saying this happens "always" or "very often." Interest in lesser-known destinations is also strong, with 81% wanting to visit places that are not heavily featured on social media and 64% preferring hidden gems over famous tourist destinations.

"Overtourism is no longer something travellers are simply aware of, it's influencing how they choose to travel" said Christian Wolters, President of Intrepid Travel Canada, "The research shows Canadians want to travel more responsibly and are looking for practical ways to turn those intentions into action."

Awareness is translating into action. Canadians are willing to adapt how they travel. Travelling outside peak season (53%), avoiding overtouristed destinations (42%) and supporting local businesses (38%) are among the most common behaviour changes respondents would consider. Rather than focusing solely on where they travel, Canadians are also considering how their travel choices affect the destinations they visit.

In the age of AI, human connection still matters. While AI may play a role in helping travellers research and organize trips, 85% of Canadians trust local guides over AI for richer travel experiences. That preference spans every generation--including Gen Z--demonstrating that while technology may enhance travel planning, it has not replaced the value of local knowledge, cultural insight and meaningful human connection. The value of human expertise goes beyond trip planning, with 81% agreeing that a guided tour led by a local expert allows them to connect more deeply with a destination than exploring on their own.

"Across every theme in this research, Canadians are telling us they want to connect more deeply with the places they visit, the people who call them home and the experiences that make each destination unique." Wolters continued. "Technology can make planning easier, but it doesn't replace a local guide's knowledge, cultural insight or genuine human connection. Those are the experiences that travellers remember, and they're what make a trip truly meaningful."

Cultural experiences continue to shape travel decisions. Nearly all Canadians (94%) say local food is one of the best ways to understand a destination's culture. More than half (56%) are also concerned about the impact tourism can have on communities and the environment, reinforcing that Canadians are looking for experiences that deepen their understanding of a destination while creating value for the people who call it home.

According to Intrepid Travel, the findings reflect evolving traveller expectations as Canadians seek experiences that balance cultural connection, responsible travel and authentic local engagement.

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About the Research:

Intrepid Travel commissioned Wakefield Research to conduct an online survey of 2,000 Canadian adults aged 18 and older as part of a broader study of 8,000 adults across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Fieldwork was conducted between April 29 and May 13, 2026.

About Intrepid Travel:

Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel for more than 35 years. The company's mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, which comes to life on more than 900 trips all designed to truly experience local culture. With its own network of country offices in 33 countries, Intrepid has unique local expertise and perspectives. Globally recognized for their commitment to transparency and ethical travel, they became B-Corp certified in 2018, and their not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, has disbursed more than AU$20 million to more than 160 partners. For more information, download the company's 2024 Integrated Annual Report and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Intrepid Travel

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