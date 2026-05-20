Intrepid Travel reimagines the European city tour with new "Uncommon Day Tours"

As Canadians continue travelling to Europe, new locally led day tours take travellers beyond the crowds to neighbourhoods where tourism can more directly support local communities.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Intrepid Travel, a global leader in responsible travel, has released a new range of day tours in Barcelona, Paris and Venice, offering alternative experiences away from tourist hotspots. Developed by Intrepid's local teams, the new 'Uncommon Day Tours' have been thoughtfully designed to meet growing visitor demand while highlighting that responsible visitation is still possible amid overtourism pressures.

The launch comes as European destinations continue to face record visitor numbers, rising pressure on infrastructure, and increasing concern from local communities about the impact of tourism in major urban centres.

Europe remains one of the most in-demand regions for Canadian travellers, Italy is Intrepid's top European destination for Canadians year-to-date, representing 15% of European bookings, while France and Spain have seen year-over-year booking growth of 112% and 11%, respectively.

"The conversation is shifting from simply where people go to how they show up when they get there," said Christian Wolters, President for Canada at Intrepid Travel. "That includes travelling in smaller groups and opting for experiences that support local communities. We wanted to offer Canadians travelling to Europe this summer a fresh and more intentional way to experience some of the continent's most visited cities."

Travelling in small groups of no more than 12, the new day tours run for two to three hours and build on Intrepid's growing day trips range. They take travellers into lesser-known neighbourhoods while supporting local businesses and fostering meaningful cultural exchange.

"These tours are proof that you can still have incredible local experiences in some of the world's most popular destinations, going beyond the hotspots to explore a genuinely local side of the city." Erica Kritikides, General Manager Experiences at Intrepid Travel commented.

Uncommon Barcelona (from $95 CAD)

In Barcelona, travellers visit a community garden in El Born, a protected green space supporting local life amid pressures of gentrification in the Old Town. They also explore the neighbourhood of El Clot, including its local market and La Rambla, experiencing everyday city life away from the main tourist crowds.

"The issue of overtourism in Barcelona is not that people are travelling here--it's how they are travelling," said Juan Sanchez, Barcelona-based Intrepid leader who helped develop the tour. "There is so much more to Barcelona than nightclubs, beaches and cruise ship stopovers."

Uncommon Venice (from $129 CAD)

In Venice, travellers are invited beyond the city's busy canals to discover a different side of the destination. Experiences include a visit to the Pescheria di Rialto market, which dates back to the Middle Ages, and a chocolate tasting workshop at a women-owned artisanal shop, where travellers learn how Venice became one of Europe's earliest gateways for cacao.

"Venice is a unique and fragile city, and the challenge is finding a balance between welcoming visitors and preserving everyday life for its residents," said Intrepid Tour Leader Camilla Feiffer, who was born and raised in Venice and contributed to the development of the tour. "Authentic Venice still exists, but you need to go deeper and be willing to look beyond the most crowded spots."

Uncommon Paris (from $89 CAD)

In Paris, travellers enjoy fresh pastries at a neighbourhood market and visit tranquil parks that offer a quiet escape from the busy city. Along the way, they see the Eiffel Tower from unique vantage points, revealing a side of Paris defined by everyday life rather than crowds.

"While iconic sites are often overcrowded, many equally charming areas remain overlooked. This new tour highlights one such neighbourhood which has a real local feel, is charming and historic and offers travellers amazing views of the Eiffel Tower, far from the usual crowds below" said Benoit Collas, an Intrepid Tour Leader in Paris, where he was born and raised

With the addition of these three new day tours, Intrepid now runs 25-day tours in Europe, across 11 cities. Intrepid also runs 236 multi-day tours in the region, spanning 42 different countries.

New trip departures commence from June 2026. To find out more information and book, visit: www.urbanadventures.com/uncommon-day-trips

Notes to Editors: Images are available here, with credit to Intrepid Travel.

ABOUT INTREPID TRAVEL

Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel for more than 35 years. The company's mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, which comes to life on more than 900 trips all designed to truly experience local culture. With its own network of country offices in 33 countries, Intrepid has unique local expertise and perspectives. Globally recognized for their commitment to transparency and ethical travel, they became B-Corp certified in 2018, and their not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, has disbursed more than $20 million to more than 160 partners. For more information, download the company's 2024 Integrated Annual Report and follow Intrepid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Intrepid Travel

For more information please contact: Hannah Choat, Senior PR Manager, Canada, [email protected]