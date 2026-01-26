Intrepid Travel signs landmark deal to support Indigenous Tourism in Canada

$500,000 pledged to develop and promote Indigenous tourism experiences across the country.

LEKWUNGEN and W̱SÁNEĆ TERRITORIES VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Intrepid Travel, the world's largest adventure travel company, has signed a landmark partnership agreement with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC), committing CA$500,000 over the next five years to support the growth and promotion of Indigenous tourism across Canada.

Through the partnership, Intrepid will increase the number of Indigenous-led experiences across its Canadian itineraries, co-develop community-led products and co-create new signature Indigenous-centered adventures. By the end of 2026, 75% of Intrepid's Canadian tours will include at least one Indigenous experience with a long-term goal of 100% inclusion across all itineraries. Tapping into ITAC's network of accredited Indigenous tourism experiences, each offering will be authentic, meaningful and designed to benefit the communities that host them.

"The vision is simple. Every traveller who visits Canada with Intrepid should leave with a deeper connection and understanding of Indigenous culture" said Christian Wolters, President of Canada at Intrepid Travel.

Coming at a time of rising interest in Indigenous tourism, the announcement was made today on stage at IMPACT, North America's leading conference on sustainability and innovation in tourism, held in Victoria, B.C., the traditional territory of the Lekwungen-speaking peoples of the Songhees Nation and Xʷsepsəm Nation, and W̱SÁNEĆ peoples.

"Demand is higher than ever, yet Indigenous-led businesses continue to navigate challenges around limited funding and infrastructure," said Keith Henry, Chief Executive Officer and President of ITAC. "Partnerships like this create tangible opportunities and ensure communities gain direct economic and cultural benefits, while supporting our vision of Canada becoming a world leader in Indigenous tourism by 2030."

According to Destination Canada's 2024 Traveller Segmentation Program, more than 60% of highly engaged travellers are now seeking Indigenous‑led experiences.

The partnership between Intrepid and ITAC is structured into two key areas: development and promotion. Over the next five-years, Intrepid will invest $50,000 annually into the Indigenous Tourism of Canada Destination Fund to support ITAC's work in the development of Indigenous-led tourism businesses and community-driven experiences across Canada. The company will also invest a minimum CA$50,000 annually into promoting Indigenous tourism in Canada through media trips, advertising, influencers and more in consultation with ITAC to ensure they are seen, supported, and set up for long-term success.

"For over 30 years, Intrepid Travel has used small-group adventures to empower communities around the world," Wolters continued. "Now, as we embark on our biggest expansion in Canada, we're excited to help travellers connect more deeply with Indigenous cultures here and ensure tourism creates meaningful benefits for communities."

The announcement is part of Intrepid Travel's wider expansion plans in Canada. In 2026, the company will also open a new operational hub in Squamish, B.C. to boost local hiring in Canada and broaden the range of travel experiences offered nationwide. At the heart of this growth is this new partnership, designed to create lasting economic opportunities for Indigenous communities.

As a certified B-Corp and world leader in responsible travel, Intrepid has long championed Indigenous and community-based tourism around the world. In 2026, the company will offer more than 100 experiences with Indigenous communities globally, reflecting a commitment to authentic, community-led tourism that has always been at the core of Intrepid trips.

Learn how the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada champions and grows Indigenous tourism in Canada at www.indigenoustourism.ca, and discover Intrepid Travel's Canadian tours at www.intrepidtravel.com/canada

ABOUT INTREPID TRAVEL

Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel for more than 35 years. The company's mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, which comes to life on more than 900 trips all designed to truly experience local culture. With its own network of country offices in 33 countries, Intrepid has unique local expertise and perspectives. Globally recognized for their commitment to transparency and ethical travel, they became B-Corp certified in 2018, and their not-for-profit, The Intrepid Foundation, has disbursed more than $20 million to more than 160 partners. For more information, download the company's 2024 Integrated Annual Report and follow Intrepid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE INDIGENOUS TOURISM ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) is the national industry association representing, supporting and growing authentic Indigenous tourism across Canada. Through an Indigenous-led approach, ITAC develops and markets First Nations, Inuit and Métis tourism businesses from across Canada to visitors from around the world.

For more information: www.indigenoustourism.ca

