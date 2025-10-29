OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - For employees with disabilities, disclosure is complex and the need to disclose can be a barrier to workplace inclusion, according to new research from The Conference Board of Canada and MentorAbility Canada, an initiative of the Canadian Association for Supported Employment.

"Canada needs more accessible workplaces, but too often people with disabilities face systemic barriers that prevent them from fully participating in the workforce," said Lindsay Coffin, Principal Research Associate, Human Capital at The Conference Board of Canada. "By removing these barriers and adopting inclusive practices, organizations can better support their employees, while also strengthening talent acquisition, innovation, and retention. The research series highlights actionable insights for employers to make their workplace more inclusive."

Many organizations still take a reactive approach to accessibility, often relying primarily on accommodations for individual employees as their accessibility tool. This model places the onus on the employee to disclose and seek support, which is a challenging decision for most. Fears of negative repercussions, such as discrimination or lost opportunities, as well as previous negative experiences with disclosure are factors that heavily influence an employee's choice. As a result, disclosure often occurs only when absolutely necessary to explain or address performance-related concerns.

"For many employers, workplace inclusion is dependent on individual disclosure," said Joanna Goode, Executive Director at the Canadian Association for Supported Employment. "True inclusion means that employers have moved beyond reactive, disclosure-driven accommodations. Instead, they have adopted proactive practices that have embedded accessibility into all aspects of the workplace, where possible."

While fostering environments where employees feel safe to disclose is important, the research emphasizes the greater impact of reducing the need to disclose altogether. Embedding inclusion into organizational policies, physical spaces, technologies and culture creates conditions in which all employees can thrive without being compelled to disclose in order to access support.

The research series was commissioned by MentorAbility Canada which is funded by the Government of Canada's Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities. The results also point to mentorship as a pivotal tool for advancing workplace inclusion. Mentors can support employees with disabilities in navigating labour market entry, career transitions, and advancement. Additionally, the research found that mentorship had positive outcomes, whether the relationship was formal or informal.

To learn more about the research and how employers can make their workplace more inclusive, visit this link and supportedemployment.ca/employers.

