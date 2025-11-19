The Conference Board of Canada Will Adopt New Operating Name to Reflect Canadian Identity

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Conference Board of Canada (AERIC Inc.) today announced that it will adopt a new operating name in January 2026 to better reflect its mission, focus, and deep Canadian roots.

"For more than 70 years, we've delivered trusted research and unique insights to help Canadian leaders tackle the country's toughest challenges," said Dr. Susan Black, President and CEO. "While our name is changing, our mission, leadership, and team remain the same. This evolution underscores our commitment to Canada and our role as the nation's leading independent research organization."

Since the 1980s, AERIC Inc. has licensed the name The Conference Board of Canada from The Conference Board, Inc., the global non-profit think tank and business membership organization. That license agreement is concluding, paving the way for a name that reflects the organization's independence and Canadian identity.

The change comes as the organization continues to expand its impact. With more than 500 reports published annually, The Conference Board of Canada is the country's largest independent applied research organization, supported by a multidisciplinary team of economists and policy experts. Recent growth initiatives include the acquisition of Vicinity Jobs Inc., a Canadian leader in labour market data and analytics.

"We've enjoyed a long and respectful relationship with The Conference Board, Inc.," added Dr. Black. "This change allows us to build on our strengths as an applied research powerhouse dedicated to Canada's future."

