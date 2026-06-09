New research: Indigenous leadership is key to Canada's climate and energy transition

Sixth annual Indigenous Perspectives program to feature four new case studies in virtual discussions with First Nations and Métis researchers

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Four original case studies released today highlight Indigenous-led research with implications for Canada's national priorities--from expanding and interconnecting the electricity grid, to evaluating major resource development projects.

The research by First Nations and Métis scholars and authors, presented by the Canadian Climate Institute and the Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources (CIER), is part of the Indigenous Perspectives program. Now in its sixth year, the annual program profiles Indigenous expertise and solutions in climate policy.

This year's case studies focus on:

Why Indigenous-owned electricity transmission projects can benefit Indigenous communities and play an integral role in accelerating the clean energy transition across Canada (by authors Frank Busch, Joel Krupa, Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, and Tamara Krawchenko).

How Gitanyow Nation developed a tool using Indigenous Laws and science to evaluate climate impacts and assert its authority over proposed development projects affecting its territories (by authors Tara Marsden/Naxginkw and Chris Joseph).

How the portrayal of Indigenous rights holders in corporate sustainability and climate public filings informs decision-making by investors, policymakers, and the public-at-large (by author Raylene Whitford).

How Métis harvesting knowledge is being disrupted at the moment it's most needed, and why relationship with the land is essential to maintain vitally important climate data (by author Conor Kerr).

Case study authors will discuss their work in two online roundtables happening on June 22 and 23. The first roundtable will focus on Indigenous leadership in the energy transition with authors Raylene Whitford, Frank Busch and Kwatuuma Cole Sayers. The second roundtable will focus on Indigenous climate policy beyond Western metrics with authors Tara Marsden/Naxginkw and Conor Kerr.

Those interested in attending the 2026 Indigenous Perspectives roundtables on June 22 and 23 can register now and read this year's case studies online.

The roundtables are moderated and will include time for audience Q&A. The event will be recorded.

ABOUT THE INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVES PROGRAM

Since 2020, the Canadian Climate Institute and Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources have collaboratively led the Indigenous Perspectives program to amplify Indigenous-led climate research grounded in Indigenous knowledge systems and reciprocal relationships with lands, waters, and future generations.

Featured case studies are selected through a competitive application process, and developed and presented through research funding and mentorship support from the presenting organizations. Program participants retain full ownership of their research, conclusions, and materials published. The views and policy recommendations presented reflect independent Indigenous-led research and analysis.

QUOTES

"Indigenous Peoples are leading across the country in accelerating climate action, clean growth, and the energy transition. We're thrilled to showcase these case studies and highlight Indigenous expertise leading the way forward in partnership with the Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources."

-- Rick Smith, President, Canadian Climate Institute

"These case studies bring forward Indigenous-led research that is critical to climate policy conversations in Canada and beyond. This year's analyses reframe climate policy through Indigenous ways of knowing and relationships to the land, while offering guidance on energy systems, infrastructure, climate knowledge, and Indigenous rights.

-- Maria Shallard, Director, Indigenous Research, Canadian Climate Institute

"Climate change is happening now, all around us. Its impacts leave Indigenous Communities more vulnerable and challenge traditional ways of life such as hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering medicines and berries. The Indigenous Perspectives Case Study series amplifies the voices of Indigenous researchers to improve our shared climate and cultural realities, so we may continue to work together towards a shared vision for a sustainable future that protects lands and waters and builds sustainable communities."

-- Shianne McKay, Co-Executive Director, CIER

RESOURCES

About the Canadian Climate Institute

The Canadian Climate Institute is Canada's leading climate change policy research organization. The Institute's Indigenous Research stream develops sound climate policy that is consistent with self-determination by centering Indigenous-led research. The team pursues this work through partnerships with Indigenous-led organizations, such as the Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources, to amplify Indigenous expertise and knowledge.

climateinstitute.ca

About the Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources

Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources (CIER) is a national Indigenous-led non-profit charitable organization that supports Indigenous people and communities to be leaders of positive environmental change, using the best of Western and Indigenous knowledge to create a world that is in balance and supports the well-being of all living things.

yourcier.org

We would like to raise our hands in gratitude to Vancity for sponsoring the 2026 Indigenous Perspectives roundtable series.

SOURCE Canadian Climate Institute

To arrange an interview with the Institute or CIER about the Indigenous Perspectives program, or to speak with the authors of this year's case studies, please contact: Claudine Brulé (Eastern Time), Lead, Communications and External Affairs, Canadian Climate Institute, (226) 212-9883; Krystal Northey (Pacific Time), Lead, Public Affairs, Canadian Climate Institute, (226) 212-9883