Climate-proofing infrastructure will save taxpayers billions annually

New report finds proactive adaptation to rising heat and heavy rain could save governments up to $10 billion in infrastructure costs each year

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Climate change is already wreaking havoc on the country's aging roads, bridges, storm sewers, and water treatment systems--but new research finds that by investing upfront in adapting public infrastructure, governments could limit those impacts and save billions of dollars each year.

A new report by the Canadian Climate Institute, Prepare or Repair: How climate-proofing public infrastructure pays off , finds that taxpayers will pay a steep and growing price if governments delay or fail to adapt public infrastructure to our changing climate. On the other hand, proactive investment in resilience can sharply reduce infrastructure damage and long-term repair bills.

The analysis shows that governments could save between $5 and $10 billion each year to 2100 by preparing public infrastructure for select climate risks. Investing about $3 billion per year in proactive adaptation would prevent most of the infrastructure damage caused by rising heat and heavier rainfall--freeing up public dollars for other priorities.

The true costs of not adapting are likely even higher: the analysis does not account for the impacts of all climate-driven hazards--such as wildfires, certain types of flooding, permafrost thaw, and coastal erosion--or for the broader economic impacts of infrastructure damage, including disruptions to essential services, business, and trade, and damage to private property.

While proactive adaptation minimizes the costs of climate change, it does not eliminate them. Even in a best-case scenario, the analysis finds that total infrastructure costs--of both adaptation investments and unavoidable climate damage--would still increase by $5 billion per year on average until 2100.

Municipalities would bear most of those costs, even though the benefits have a broad reach across the economy. This mismatch between who pays and who benefits underscores the need for stronger financing and revenue tools to support municipal adaptation.

To close this gap and bolster the resiliency of infrastructure in Canada's changing climate, federal, provincial, and territorial governments should:

Expand funding for infrastructure adaptation and modernize financial tools available to municipalities and other infrastructure owners--including Indigenous governments--to finance resilience upgrades. Plan, operate, maintain, and renew public infrastructure so it continues to function safely and reliably under future climate conditions. Strengthen climate hazard data and mapping nationwide to support consistent, risk-informed infrastructure decision-making. Accelerate updates to infrastructure codes and standards so that new and renewed infrastructure is built to withstand Canada's changing climate. Ensure all public infrastructure spending consistently accounts for climate risk and supports infrastructure owners in reducing long-term vulnerability. Tailor programs to support the most vulnerable communities and critical infrastructure.

The report's findings are clear: every year of delay increases future costs. Without proactive adaptation investment, the toll of climate change on public infrastructure is expected to rise sharply across the country.

Investing now in resilient roads, bridges, sewers, and water infrastructure will protect families, communities, businesses, and the economy from escalating climate threats.

QUOTES

"Canadians are caught in a perfect storm of aging infrastructure and rising climate risks that are already disrupting our daily lives. This isn't a tomorrow problem; it's happening now. The research leaves no doubt: adapting public infrastructure will save Canadians billions of dollars down the road, limiting the cascading impacts of extreme weather, and building a stronger, safer, more prosperous country."

-- Rick Smith, President, Canadian Climate Institute

"The evidence is clear: any delay in adapting our roads, bridges, sewers, and water systems to climate-driven extremes will cost Canadians dearly. Our report offers a clear playbook for action. Now it's up to governments to collaborate and move forward."

-- Ryan Ness, Director, Adaptation, Canadian Climate Institute

"Severe weather is increasingly impacting Canadians--over the past decade it caused a total of $37 billion in insured damage, up from only $14 billion between 2006 and 2015. Making smart investments in infrastructure ensures our communities can better withstand climate risks. Canada can be a global leader in disaster resilience. Now is the time for concerted action to protect Canadians from the growing risks from a changing climate."

-- Maximilien Roy, Vice President Strategy, Insurance Bureau of Canada

"Local governments are already feeling the strain as climate‑driven floods, heat, and heavy storms wear down the infrastructure Canadians rely on every day. This report reinforces what municipalities have been raising for years: investing early in resilient roads, water systems, and public assets protects families from the effects of climate change, strengthens local economies, and saves taxpayers significant costs in the long run. Through initiatives like the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, we have seen how early, targeted investment helps communities put proven solutions in place. With the right tools and strong collaboration across all orders of government, we can help every community build resilience and stay prepared for the climate challenges ahead."

-- Rebecca Bligh, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"The decisions we take today will determine how prepared Canada will be in the face of increasingly severe weather. This research makes it clear that delaying action comes at an enormous cost. Ensuring the infrastructure backbones of our communities--such as roads, public buildings, and water networks--are adapted to our climate should be a top priority for every order of government. Now is the time for concerted action to protect Canadians from the growing risks from a changing climate."

-- Liam McGuinty, Chair, Climate Proof Canada

RESOURCES

About the Canadian Climate Institute

The Canadian Climate Institute is Canada's leading climate change policy research organization. The Institute produces rigorous analysis, economic modelling, and in-depth research focused on incentivizing clean economic growth and low-carbon competitiveness, reducing emissions and accelerating Canada's net zero energy transition, and making our economy and infrastructure more resilient to a warming climate.

climateinstitute.ca

Funding acknowledgement

This work was supported by funding from Insurance Bureau of Canada , the Federation of Canadian Municipalities , and Climate Proof Canada . The Canadian Climate Institute undertook the project in alignment with its core research priorities and maintained full independence over the research design, methods, results, recommendations, and external communications.

SOURCE Canadian Climate Institute

CONTACTS: Claudine Brulé (Eastern Time), Lead, Communications and External Affairs, Canadian Climate Institute, (226) 212-9883; Krystal Northey (Mountain Time), Lead, Public Affairs, Canadian Climate Institute, (226) 212-9883