NEW RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS THE NEED TO BETTER SUPPORT AND RECOGNIZE WOMEN'S GROWING ROLE IN CONSTRUCTION

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In recognition of Women in Construction Week, the Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is sharing new details that point to the need to create an inclusive and diversified construction industry in an effort for it to thrive and grow. The findings are based on new research that delves into Canadians' views on the construction industry.

According to the findings of the research* conducted online by CAWIC with 1,500 members of the Angus Reid Forum:

69% of respondents agree that for the construction industry to thrive and grow, it needs a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce.

73% of women agree that the construction industry must do more to attract and retain women to the industry, while 57% of men agree with that same statement.

68% of respondents agree that women must have a seat at the leadership table to help drive change in the construction industry. While 91% agree that women in construction should receive the same compensation as compared to their male counterparts.

"While women represent a growing and essential segment of the industry, the insight from the research reminds us that enhanced focus, support, and commitment is needed to create a thriving, inclusive construction industry," said Lisa Laronde, President, CAWIC.

Women represent approximately 5% of the construction workers on-site and 12% of the entire workforce, and the industry recognizes that actions are required to attract women to the industry and create a path for a sustainable and successful career.

"We know that we must do more to attract and retain women to the industry," shared Lisa. "It begins by creating a culture of inclusion and ensuring organizations and workplaces are supportive, flexible, and offer fulfilling opportunities."

CAWIC believes that to continue to make positive strides forward, men must be allies for women within the industry, creating opportunities for growth, progress, and sponsorship.

"The time is now for all of us to take collaborative action that will advance our industry and workers across the construction landscape," said Lisa.

* These are the findings of a survey conducted by CAWIC from February 23rd to 27th, 2024 among a representative sample of 1,505 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About

CAWIC is the national not-for-profit organization committed to enhancing the success of women in the Canadian construction industry. As the leading voice for women in construction, CAWIC supports, connects, and unites women from across the construction industry.

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

