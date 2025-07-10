NEW RESEARCH FROM GENERATION UNDERSCORES THE IMPORTANCE OF REMOTE WORK FOR US RURAL COMMUNITIES

Analysis finds tension in US rural labor markets – where residents face economic challenges and remote work is the only available option

Age discrimination stands out as a significant barrier to employment, with 61% of unemployed citing their age as the main reason they can't find work

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- New data from Generation, the global economic mobility nonprofit, reveals how midcareer workers are navigating economic uncertainty and employment challenges in rural America.

The report, Rural America Is Ready for Remote Work, is based on a study commissioned by Generation and conducted by YouGov across rural counties in the 17 states that make up the Appalachian and Delta regions of the United States.

It gathered responses from approximately 500 people aged 45 and older – 52% who are employed full-time and 48% who are unemployed – and explores the challenges and opportunities midcareer and older workers face as remote work reshapes the employment landscape.

The findings reveal a strong appetite for career advancement within a population often excluded from the digital economy. Three-quarters of respondents said they are willing to undertake training for remote work, highlighting a largely untapped workforce ready to reenter the job market – if given the right tools and support.

Financial precarity is widespread among rural midcareer workers

The survey found that rural workers age 45 and older face persistent economic hardship. Over 60% of respondents said they could not cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, and more than a third reported struggling to meet basic daily needs, including groceries, utilities and housing costs. In addition, only 1 in 4 can meet their daily needs and save for the future.

Jobs are a critical lifeline to improved financial circumstances, but just 6% of survey respondents said their location offers many high-quality jobs, while 35% say there are few or none. Among those unemployed, nearly half have been out of work for over two years.

Despite geography being the biggest barrier, few are able to move to pursue job opportunities elsewhere. Only 24% of those surveyed said relocation was a "somewhat likely" option, and just 8% would be "very likely" to relocate for better jobs, citing cost, caregiving responsibilities, and community ties.

Age discrimination is an employment barrier for unemployed rural workers

Ageism is cited as the biggest obstacle by midcareer and older rural workers. Among the unemployed, 61% identified their age as the primary reason they could not find a job.

Previous Generation research in 2023 and 2024 provides evidence that employers consistently prefer younger candidates, even though 89% of employers said midcareer and older workers perform as well, if not better, than their younger peers.

This reinforces broader trends showing employers are far more likely to select younger candidates, leaving experienced midcareer workers without access to employment.

Training interest is high, especially for remote work skills

Rural midcareer workers show strong enthusiasm for learning and career growth. Although 71% had not taken part in formal job training in the past three years, half expressed interest in building new skills, and that interest rises to 75% when it comes to training specifically for remote work.

Further, 64% believe online training can be effective if properly designed. However, cost of online courses remains the biggest barrier (53%), followed by concerns about program flexibility and direct employment connections.

The full report is available here.

Dr. Mona Mourshed, Founding Global CEO of Generation, said:

"This research underscores a hard truth: many midcareer workers in rural America are being left out of large swaths of the job market entirely. For them, it's not about workplace perks or flexibility. It's about access to jobs that simply don't exist where they live. In these regions, remote work isn't a luxury--it's a lifeline. What's encouraging is how motivated these workers are to build the skills needed for remote jobs. But they need affordable, practical training that connects to good remote jobs. With the right investments, we can unlock this talent pool."

