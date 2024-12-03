New Research Finds Junk Fees Are Negatively Impacting Canadians' Financial and Emotional Wellbeing

Most Canadians share that junk fees are eroding their trust in financial services, particularly for international payments. More than three quarters of Canadians are calling for policy change.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - A new survey by Wise , the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money internationally, reveals the ongoing financial stress and undue personal harm caused by junk fees. Additionally, the findings highlight Canadians' desire for more financial services and transactions to be included in proposed federal junk fees legislation.

By surveying 2,500 Canadians nationwide, the new research found that many individuals experience notable negative effects due to junk fees, with over half (57%) of Canadians stating that the quality of their emotional well-being is adversely influenced by junk fees. This is especially true of fees hidden in daily financial transactions, which are notably found in international payments.

Findings show that most (81%) Canadians were negatively impacted by a hidden fee after making an international money transfer. Still, the federal government has yet to address hidden fees in financial services beyond non-sufficient funds fees. Hidden fees in international payments — which are often inflated exchange rate mark-ups — have been overlooked in junk fees legislation, despite 79% of Canadians wanting it to be a priority.

Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming majority of Canadians (96%) expect to see all fees transparently and upfront before using a financial service, meaning additional fees are unplanned costs that impede on their budgets. Canadians noted that these unplanned fees are having a major impact on their lives, preventing them from effectively budgeting (54%), making plans to travel (48%) or saving for larger purchases like a home (51%).

"Canadians are under financial pressure and junk fees are only making things worse," said Brigit Carrol, Senior Policy and Campaigns Manager, Americas at Wise. "I hope these insights compel policymakers in Canada to start having important conversations about broadening junk fees legislation to include financial services and transactions, particularly hidden exchange rate markups in international payments. Broadening the scope when looking to alleviate unnecessary financial stress for their citizens is not a could do, it's a must do."

Junk fees have eroded consumer trust and altered their behavior

As the awareness of junk fees increases, Canadians are ultimately re-evaluating their purchasing choices.

A staggering 86% of respondents indicated that junk fees have influenced their decisions about which companies to patronize, and nearly three-quarters (74%) reported that they have stopped or intend to stop using a specific company or service because of these fees.

It is clear that junk fees are having a profound impact on consumer trust, and results of this survey prove this statement — 75% of respondents expressed reduced trust in their financial institutions because of junk fees.

Canadians deserve to be heard

The research also found that over half (51%) of the population has sent money abroad in the past year. It's clear that Canadians are prioritizing international payments and transactions, and that policymakers should be doing the same as they work to address junk fees.

"Canada is home to a diverse population of generational immigrants and world travelers who deserve to have peace of mind when sending or receiving money abroad. Instead, this process often leads to unnecessary financial strain," said Carrol. "The responses of this study showcase that hidden fees in international payments must be part of continued discussion on this issue, or financial service providers and policymakers risk losing Canadians' trust for good. With these findings, we hope to reignite the conversation on junk fees."

