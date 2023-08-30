New Research Finds: 61 Per Cent of Canadians Say Their Loved Ones Procrastinate Getting Tested for Prostate Cancer

Newly rebranded Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada punctuates the importance of public dialogue with "Light up in Blue" campaign for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada (PCFC), the country's only national support organization dedicated to men facing prostate cancer and their families, launched its annual "Light up in Blue" campaign for September's Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Designed to stimulate national dialogue about the importance of scheduling annual prostate exams to ensure early detection and treatment, this initiative will see more than 120 Canadian landmarks shine blue on select days throughout September. These iconic locations include Canada Place Sails in Vancouver; Olympic Plaza in Calgary; Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg; CN Tower in Toronto; Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal; and City Hall in Charlottetown, among others.

"We commissioned a study that found Canada's primary challenge lies more in how to counter procrastination, than in merely highlighting the importance of getting tested," said Leah Lariviere, executive director at PCFC, a non-profit organization which just rebranded, taking on a national mandate from its previous provincial role as Prostate Cancer Foundation BC. "According to loved ones, many men appear to be avoiding facing fears of a worst-case scenario possibly coming true in their lives."

PCFC commissioned this survey among 1,334 Canadians on the Angus Reid Forum in August 2023. It set out to discover how family members encourage the men in their lives to proactively get a prostate cancer screening. According to the data:

More public discussion is needed: An overwhelming majority of Canadians (90 per cent) believe as a country, we could be having more open and honest discussions about men's health issues.

Men are putting off testing: The majority of Canadians (63 per cent) believe the man in their life is aware of the benefits of early prostate cancer detection, however 61 per cent say their loved one procrastinates going to get tested.

Which strategies work best? When Canadians were asked which strategies work best to get loved ones tested, the top three contenders were: talking about family history at 76 per cent, having candid conversations about facing their fears at 74 per cent, and sharing news articles on the topic at 73 per cent.

Peter Mansbridge, one of Canada's most respected broadcast figures, whom Canadians have trusted for five decades to deliver news into their homes, has chosen to lend his voice to this much-needed prostate cancer conversation. "I have been seeing my doctor to get tested for the past thirty years and I want to contribute to this dialogue to encourage more men to do the same," Mansbridge said. "We have to get more people openly talking about prostate cancer."

It is recommended that men aged 45 or older get tested every year. That figure lowers to 40 years of age for men with a family history of prostate, ovarian and breast cancer, and for Black men, who according to research have a higher incidence and lifetime risk of developing prostate cancer.

Lariviere is asking Canadians to do three things this month to support Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: 1) Talk about prostate cancer with family, friends, and colleagues; 2) Encourage the men in their lives to speak to their doctor or healthcare provider about getting tested; and 3) Share PCFC's "Light up in Blue" campaign on social media, following along on Facebook, X, Instagram and Linkedin using hashtags #lightupinblue, #prostatecancerawareness, #showyourblue, and #prostatecancer to help spread the word.

Mansbridge, who today hosts The Bridge, one of Canada's leading political podcasts, also wants men who do receive a prostate cancer diagnosis to know about the vital services that PCFC offers to them and their families. "This foundation has a strong 25-year history of leadership and I think they are fulfilling an important niche, by way of critical peer support, where no one else is focused."

Indeed, PCFC first began as a phone number that men could call to receive peer support in relation to their prostate cancer diagnosis. Today, this national grass-roots organization offers 360-degree support services, research grants and awareness campaigns.

"When someone is first diagnosed with prostate cancer they are often in shock, and many men tell us, in that moment, they feel very alone and confused," Lariviere explained. "Our organization exists to envelop those men and their loved ones with caring, empathy and understanding, so they know they are not alone – others on this same journey are with them at every step."

At the onset of the pandemic, PCFC began collaborating with prostate cancer support group leaders and advocates across every province, guiding patients, their loved ones and local support groups through uncharted waters. As a result, PCFC's rebranding today, including a new name and a new logo, formalizes its nationwide mandate that has already been in practice for the past three years.

One in eight men are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and it is estimated that 23,000 men across the country will receive such a diagnosis this year alone. With early diagnosis, prostate cancer is curable. Still today, 1 in 29 men diagnosed with prostate cancer will sadly die from it. "Together, let's change this statistic, because no man should have to die from a treatable cancer," Lariviere added.

About Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada (PCFC): Founded in 1997 by prostate cancer patients and support group leaders, the registered non-profit organization that was formerly known as Prostate Cancer Foundation BC, has now rebranded with a national mandate, operating as Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada. Working in conjunction with prostate cancer support group leaders across the country, PCFC is the only national support organization dedicated to serving the needs of men facing prostate cancer and their loved ones. This grassroots organization provides leadership, peer support, research, awareness campaigns, and resources across Canada. For more information, please visit: www.prostatecanada.ca.

